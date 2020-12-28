DEAR HELOISE: I work in a physician's office, and I am amazed at how many people get angry over a co-pay or refuse to pay a bill because they think medical treatment should be free. It's not, and running an office is very expensive.

First, co-pays are set up by an insurance company or Medicare, not the doctors, and you must pay it if we are to continue to help you.

Next, doctors have staff, rent, supplies, mortgages, families to feed and much more. So yes, you are expected to pay your bill or work out some payment arrangement.

Medicine is a business not a charity, although doctors often have to write off an unpaid bill. Some resort to collection agencies, but most physicians are willing to work out a financial arrangement, especially now with the unemployment rate affected by covid-19. If paying is difficult, talk to the office manager and see what can be done.

-- Stacy M, Orange, Calif.

DEAR READERS: New uses for old quilts:

• Cut into squares and frame each square, then hang on the wall.

• Make a bolster pillow out of an old quilt.

• Make a table skirt out of an old quilt.

• Hang behind a bed instead of a headboard.

DEAR HELOISE: Here's a new scam: You get an email from a well-known bank telling you to "unlock your account." The email starts out, "For your security, access has been restricted in order to safeguard your information."

This is nothing but a cheesy scam to get your banking information. Do NOT click on the link they provide. Mine came from reg.hnjimahmjgcn.com, which should be the first indication that this is a fraud. No bank would use this address.

-- Don G., New York City

DEAR HELOISE: I saw your hint about adding eggshells to bird seed or the garden. Last spring, blue jays pecked at the white paint on my house so much that they cleared several areas by inches. They sought the calcium in the white paint. So I put crushed eggshells on the ground for them, and that has stopped them from pecking. They attacked my neighbor's white paint too. No other bird has done this.

-- Julia K., Brookline, N.H.

DEAR HELOISE: Winter is here, and while snow falls on the street, my vehicle gets dirty, and then I drive it into the garage.

When there's snow in the driveway, I get my shovel and throw some snow in the garage and brush it out. This makes for a great way to keep the garage floor clean.

-- Leroy A., via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com