HAPPY BIRTHDAY (Dec. 28): You've the daring to take on projects you wouldn't have considered before. Oh, the rewards you'll reap. A rocket ride of an education to a new realm of opportunity, and you'll stick the landing. New connections and the money starts rolling in. Reinvest in May. Summer plans realize your creative potential.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): While it's wise to give your energy to those who can best appreciate it, to give it where it is most needed and will never be returned is sublime. You'll surpass your own ego for the sake of doing what is right.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll be in a position to give feedback. Less will be more. Give 10 excellent points, and you'll get polite nods but nothing will be remembered. Express one big takeaway and improvements follow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You will have all of the success you are prepared for, which is, of course, the perfect amount. How does this make you feel? It's the perfect time to work on your fear of success, which is more prominent in you than a fear of failure.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Love, in its most thrilling form, is extremely unreasonable. When you're feeling the fervor, it's hard to leave the other person alone. Though you'll like how it turns out when you leave plenty of space for longing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There are days you plan to seize, days you were told to seize, days that seem ripe for the seizing. Then there are days you were born to seize, or perhaps the day was born to seize you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Every silence has its own soundless tone. There's someone whose silences you have come to learn so well that their tones bounce inaudibly in the echo chamber of your heart, nonetheless vibrating with meaning.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You will not be sure what is stopping you until you ask yourself the good questions, which are not tricky in the least. In fact, the most excellent question is so obvious you missed it: "What's stopping me?"

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You have a drive to elevate the mundane. You're not trying to push ordinary things out of their place in this world; rather, you're trying to leverage a whole section of settled, dingy world back up into the sunlight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Rarely does "I need some time to think about it" result in answers, if it even results in thinking. The actual message is, "I need some time to figure out how to present the answer that is already inside."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When someone unknowingly rubs you the wrong way or hurts your feelings, you have been known to react internally in several ways you won't show. You like to work things out between you and you first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're about to sing yourself to the world. Don't waste all the courage and coolness this takes with bad timing. Make sure to let it ring out when you have the best chance at being heard.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your talents breathe with grace. Your actions beat with soul. There's no way you should diminish this by throwing shade at your own accomplishments. Go on and shine at full brilliance.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I'm a Sagittarius dating a Leo who I like a lot but do not want to make my exclusive girlfriend right now. She assumes that she's the only one in my life, and when other girls call, she goes off on me. I go inside myself."

A: Your sign has wild oats to sow. You're better off making that clear to your dates from the beginning. The justifications you make to your Leo provide her with the ammunition to continue arguing. Also, by explaining yourself, you position yourself lower, implicitly asking your Leo to approve of your story, motives and claims. You are intimating that you don't have the right to do what you do, want what you want or feel the way you feel. My suggestion is to stop apologizing, explaining or justifying your actions and come clean, to yourself and your Leo, with the truth about what you want. You want a nonexclusive relationship. You want to date her and others. You want to be with someone who can understand and respect this. I predict you'll not only find the truth liberating, but also you just might end up getting what you really want.

NEPTUNE'S CHALLENGE TO THE MOON

To ask and then get an answer is far more satisfying than to come across a bunch of answers without the benefit of a previous curiosity. Use this principle in your favor as Neptune challenges the Gemini moon. Readily given information will be promptly forgotten. Instead, ask and be asked. Answers to questions will be proudly remembered.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Earlier in the month John Legend celebrated Chrissy Teigen with an Instagram post: "my love for you is infinite and unconditional. Thank you for bringing so much light and love to our family and to the world ..." further securing the title of "world's most enviable marriage." Legend's natal moon and Mercury in Sagittarius bring the passion and sophistication while Jupiter in Leo speaks to his talent for producing smiles, songs and swoons in the hearts of audiences everywhere.