NFL Notebook

PLAYOFF BOUND

The Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) clinched the AFC North by rallying to beat the Indianapolis Colts 28-24, leaving Indianapolis (10-5) needing help to reach the playoffs. ... The Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) clinched the AFC's top seed, escaping with a 17-14 win over Atlanta. ... The Seattle Seahawks (11-4) claimed the NFC West title with a 20-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams (9-6). It was Seattle's first division title since 2016 and its fifth since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010.

MILESTONES

The New York Jets' Frank Gore became the third player in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards. The 37-year-old Gore joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton to reach the milestone, doing so with a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter of New York's win over Cleveland. ... The Chargers' Justin Herbert threw his 28th touchdown pass, breaking the rookie record of 27 set by Baker Mayfield in 2018. ... DeSean Jackson's 81-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against Dallas was the Eagles receiver's fifth career TD catch of 80 yards or more, tied for most in NFL history. ... Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts had 342 yards passing and 69 yards rushing, joining Michael Vick as the only QBs with consecutive games of 300 yards passing and 50 yards rushing, and joining Lamar Jackson as the only QBs in the past 70 years with at least 50 yards rushing in each of their first three starts.

STREAKS & STATS

The Jacksonville Jaguars set a franchise record by losing their 14th consecutive game and locked up the top pick in the draft for the first time in franchise history. ... Chicago scored 30 or more points for the fourth consecutive week, the first time the Bears have accomplished the feat since 1965. ... The Chiefs won their franchise-best 10th consecutive game. ... The Steelers have a league-leading 52 sacks and topped 50 sacks for the fourth consecutive season, the first team to do that since the Lawrence Taylor-led New York Giants from 1985-88. ... The Ravens rushed for at least 100 yards for the 38th consecutive game, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history with the Detroit Lions (1935-39). The best is Pittsburgh's run of 43 games from 1974-77.

WE'RE NO. 1!

Rarely has a loss been such cause for celebration as it was for Jacksonville, which dropped its 14th consecutive game and wrapped up the top pick in April's draft for the first time in franchise history. That gives the Jaguars a chance to draft Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, who's been considered a potential franchise-changing QB throughout his three-year collegiate career. The Jaguars, who have started Gardner Minshew, Mike Glennon and Jake Luton at QB this year, have an obvious need at the position.

BACK TO THE BENCH

With a chance to wrap up the NFC East, Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was awful and was benched in the fourth quarter of his team's loss to Carolina. Washington is 0-2 since starter Alex Smith suffered a calf injury, and Sunday's loss followed a week in which Haskins was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy for partying without a mask. Journeyman Taylor Heinicke took over for Haskins and threw a late touchdown pass, and it's unclear who will start next week at Philadelphia. Haskins has now been benched twice by Coach Ron Rivera and the 2019 first-round pick's future in Washington is in doubt after just two seasons.

FRUSTRATION

Houston defensive end J.J. Watt went on a nearly two-minute, expletive-laden rant and seemingly called out his teammates for a lack of professionalism after the Texans lost 37-31 to the Cincinnati Bengals, who generated 540 yards of offense. Watt said being an NFL player was "a privilege," adding: "If you can't go out there and you can't work out, you can't show up on time, you can't practice, you can't want to go out there and win, you shouldn't be here."

SIDELINED

New York Jets running back Frank Gore left with a chest injury in the fourth quarter of New York's win over the Browns after a 4-yard run that gave him 16,000 yards for his career. ... Kansas City wide receiver Sammy Watkins left the Chiefs' win over Atlanta with a calf injury and Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann hurt a hamstring. ... Philadelphia defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and linebacker Shaun Bradley both left the Eagles' game at Dallas with stingers. ... Houston guard Brent Qvale suffered a concussion and left tackle Laremy Tunsil injured his foot in the second quarter of the Texans' 37-31 loss to Cincinnati. ... Bengals cornerback William Jackson left with a concussion. ... Denver wide receiver K.J. Hamler suffered a concussion in the first quarter of the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. ... Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins injured an ankle and didn't return. ... Baltimore center Patrick Mekari left the Ravens' 27-13 win over the New York Giants with a back injury. ... Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson injured an ankle against Seattle.