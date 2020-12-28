Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, bottom left, reacts after drawing a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

BASKETBALL

Mavs set NBA record

The Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break in the shot-clock era, which began in 1954-55. Los Angeles got outrebounded 32-16, had just three assists, and missed 18 of 19 three-pointers in the first half. The Mavericks were ahead 104-57 going into the fourth quarter. Dallas' largest lead of the game was 57 points, 120-63. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 24 points. The Clippers shot 26 of 76 from the floor and made just 4 of 33 three-pointers.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard watches the game from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, goes up for a basket past Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Dallas Mavericks forward Wes Iwundu, left, and center Boban Marjanovic, right, reach for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, dunks past Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)