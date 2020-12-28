Police: Conway man charged in fatal stabbing of ex-wife

Keith Wofford, 41, of Conway, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of his ex-wife.

A Conway man is facing a first-degree murder charge after fatally stabbing his ex-wife in his home on Saturday, police said.

Police received a 911 call from Keith Wofford, 41, saying he stabbed his ex-wife in his home on Arden Lane.

When officers arrived, Wofford came out of the house and officers arrested him around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday without incident, according to a news release sent by police on Monday.

Officers found Amber Wofford, 38, his ex-wife, in the bedroom of the home, where she died from her injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Wofford remained in the Faulkner County jail as of Monday, according to an inmate roster.