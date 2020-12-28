Police ID Little Rock teen killed in Christmas Eve shooting; 2 minors injured

Police have released the name of an 18-year-old man killed on Christmas Eve near North Little Rock’s McCain Mall.

Officers responded at about 6 p.m. to reports of shots fired near the east side of the mall and found a vehicle that had been involved in a collision in the 4200 block of Warden Road, according to a Monday news release from North Little Rock police. Inside the vehicle were three people suffering from gunshot wounds, the release states.

One of the victims, Dailon Tyler of Little Rock, died as a result of his injuries, police said. The other two victims were reportedly minors who were recovering at area hospitals at the time of the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information related to this case to call (501) 975-8770 or the North Little Rock police tip line at (501) 680-8439.