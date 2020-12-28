Pope County authorities ID homicide victims

Investigators with the Pope County sheriff’s office and Arkansas State Police work Saturday at a home near Atkins where five people were found dead late Christmas Day. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Authorities in Pope County on Monday released the identities of five people who were found dead on Christmas Day near Atkins.

In a press release, Sheriff Shane Jones said that evidence collected at the scene led investigators to determine that the deaths were a murder-suicide, though no information was provided about who was responsible for the deaths or the nature of the deaths.

Jones identified the victims as Patricia Patrick, 61; Jaquita Chase, 31; Abigail Heflin, 12; Levenah Countryman, 10; and Danielle Collins, 7. The relationship of the victims was not disclosed, though authorities initially described the killings as “domestic related.”