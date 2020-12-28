Presents, meals given to honor slain officer

The Pine Bluff Police Department in collaboration with the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and Heat Magazine provided a White Hall family with Christmas gifts. (Special to the commercial)

The Pine Bluff Police Department in collaboration with the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and Heat Magazine gave food and Christmas gifts on Tuesday in memory of Detective Kevin Collins who lost his life in the line of duty in October.

Dushun Scarborough, executive director of the Arkansas MLK Commission, said it was Collins' former partner and best friend, Detective Tamina Smith, who had the vision to keep Collin's memory alive by giving back to the Pine Bluff Community, something Collins would have done.

"Tuesday was a good day. The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, gave away food and toys to families in need in Pine Bluff," said Scarborough. "In memory of Detective Collins, we wanted to sustain a program which enables and gives an opportunity for children to receive toys and food."

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a surprise appearance as a family in White Hall had gifts delivered right to their front door, a sight that brought a smile to everyone's face. According to Scarborough, the family had endured two deaths in their family within a three-month time frame.

"The husband died and then the daughter who's 5. Children are now in the care of their grandmother," said Scarborough. "During these unprecedented times, it's hard for everyone, and we wanted to make certain that we all could do our part in the community by partnering and collaborating together to make this happen."

Making a stop downtown Pine Bluff, Santa and Mrs. Claus delivered approximately 50 gifts to children and their families outside of Burt's. One by one, youngsters received their gifts, and each family also received a food basket.

Smith said at this time of year, officer Collins would have out in the community as well.

"Not only for the holidays but year round," she said. "To see a smile on the children's faces made me smile, and that is all that matters."

"Anything helps," said Scarborough, who added that the collaborations make it possible to give back to communities throughout the state. "Due to the pandemic, so many are struggling and there are families with food insecurities."

To give back to Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, Scarborough said it was the least he could do for such a beautiful community that often gets portrayed in a negative light. "There is so much beauty and so much that goes on in Pine Bluff," he said. "This is a springboard that shows Pine Bluff has overcome obstacles and being able to give back into the community, and so many things that are going great, this is one of them."

Scarborough said this event, in Collins' memory, was a heart-felt movement for all involved and commends the great works of the Pine Bluff Police Department.

"Dr. King's message of service is applicable year-round. People eat every day and people are hurting every day during these unprecedented times," said Scarborough.

"If you can do a little, you have done a lot."