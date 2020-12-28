READ TO ME: Rocket science for beginners

"Rocket Science: A Beginner's Guide to the Fundamentals of Space Flight" by Andrew Rader, PhD, and illustrated by Galen Frazer (Candlewick Press, Nov. 3) ages 10 and older, 64 pages, $16.99 (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Celia Storey)

"Rocket Science: A Beginner's Guide to the Fundamentals of Space Flight"

BY: Andrew Rader, Ph.D., and illustrated by Galen Frazer (Candlewick Press, Nov. 3) ages 10 and older, 64 pages, $16.99.

STORY: As a topic for kids' books, "space" takes up less of itself on bookshelves than is occupied by princesses, rabbits and dinosaurs. We can blame the gravity of the subject matter. Rocket science is heavy.

Just launched in the United States, Andrew Rader's 2017 "Rocket Science" is not so heavy. It is slim and attractively illustrated, and it targets middle-schoolers — which means adults who checked out of science somewhere in middle school could find it confusing. Adults who took a physics for poets class in college will recognize the approach, which is straightforward without being patronizing.

It doesn't make a complicated topic like, say, "gravity" simple, but it does make the far-reaching effects of gravity easier to admire. "Space is very close: If you could drive a car straight up, it would take less than an hour to get there. Since it's so close, there is almost as much gravity in space near Earth as there is on the surface (around 90% as much)."

But mostly the book explains what space rockets are and where we've been, where we are and where we might go next.

If the so-called "Christmas Star" or the livestreamed call between Jonesboro students and the International Space Station crew got your child looking at the stars, the time is ripe for more information. The NASA website that's dedicated to kids is a simpler place to start a true beginner (nasa.gov/stem) than this little book would be. NASA filters resources by grade level, and it has hands-on activities and online games.

