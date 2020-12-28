Super Quiz: Sherlock Holmes

Who created the character?
Name any one year in which the author lived.
What was the name of Sherlock's friend and biographer?
On which street did they both live?
What was the name of their landlady?
Sherlock first appeared in this colorful novel.
The creator of the character said that this real-life surgeon was his inspiration for Sherlock.
What was the name of Sherlock's older brother?
The older brother co-founded this fictional gentlemen's club.
ANSWERS:
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
1859-1930
Dr. John H. Watson
(221B) Baker Street
Mrs. Hudson
"A Study in Scarlet"
Joseph Bell
Mycroft
The Diogenes Club
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.