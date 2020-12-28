Sections
Super Quiz: Sherlock Holmes

Today at 1:44 a.m.

  1. Who created the character?

  2. Name any one year in which the author lived.

  3. What was the name of Sherlock's friend and biographer?

  4. On which street did they both live?

  5. What was the name of their landlady?

  6. Sherlock first appeared in this colorful novel.

  7. The creator of the character said that this real-life surgeon was his inspiration for Sherlock.

  8. What was the name of Sherlock's older brother?

  9. The older brother co-founded this fictional gentlemen's club.

ANSWERS:

  1. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

  2. 1859-1930

  3. Dr. John H. Watson

  4. (221B) Baker Street

  5. Mrs. Hudson

  6. "A Study in Scarlet"

  7. Joseph Bell

  8. Mycroft

  9. The Diogenes Club

