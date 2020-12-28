OPINION/OLD NEWS: The man who made the newspapers say his name

The pages of the Arkansas Gazette and Arkansas Democrat from late December 1920 are full of lynchings, jailbreaks, killings by policemen, killings of policemen. Sixteen convicts were on the lam. A baby had drowned in a candy bucket.

Hard news, in other words.

But those old editors did delight in human-interest humor, and so I am thrilled to tell you that on Dec. 27, 1920, the Gazette carried a report from New York about a Santa Claus (impersonator) who, weighing 340 pounds, had squeezed himself and a gift sack halfway down a brick chimney at the home of Alderman Frank J. Dotzler.

While Dotzler's three children watched, a bricklayer removed part of that chimney to free Santa, who — surprise — was the alderman himself.

Removing his disguise, Dotzler turned to his children and said: "You're right, kids, there ain't no Santa Claus."

Here's a story published that same week that has human interest in spades, but I don't know how funny it was. Let's see what you think.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, 1920, the Gazette, a morning newspaper, reported that police had broken up a plot to derail and rob Missouri Pacific's No. 3 train after it left the depot in Little Rock at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The train ran from St. Louis to Texarkana and usually was loaded with "considerable" money.

Police had taken into custody a Black man named Charlie Conway, of 1113 W. Ninth St., the paper said. Also, it reported that Conway was picked up while walking the tracks near 16th Street at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a red signal light he had found in an excavation site on Seventh Street. The paper said he was questioned by a railroad detective named Suggs. After Suggs heard what Conway had to say, he ordered No. 3 to delay its departure while a dozen policemen rushed to stake out the 16th Street crossing.

No bandits appeared. The Gazette reported:

Conway's story, told at police headquarters, was that he met a white man, a white woman, and three negroes who were in a Ford Tuesday afternoon. He said he chanced to meet them as he passed the 16th Street crossing, and in some manner, the motorists opened a conversation with him. They spoke to him of wrecking and robbing a train leaving Little Rock and explained to him, he said, how easy it was.

Conway said the plotters had spent Wednesday walking around trying to find a "frog," a device used for derailing trains.

The Gazette obviously didn't know that Conway had been released by police. But it did know that, some years before, Conway had risked his life to save the daughter of a white man from Memphis and that man had been sending him generous gifts ever since. The latest gift had been a fully stocked confectionery store on West Ninth Street.

The paper recalled:

The first night of Conway's ownership of the store came very near proving his last one when his wife, from whom he is estranged, fired five shots at him at close range. The negro fell to the sidewalk and pretended to be dead until his assailant walked across the street. Then leaping to his feet, he made a sprint to safety.

■ ■ ■

The Democrat, an afternoon paper, had more information. It was able to report that the railroad detectives and police were skeptical of Conway's account, but he had been freed to go home with no charges pending.

Instead, he made his way to the Democrat office where he told his tale again, with a few extra thrills included. These headlines set the tone on Page 1:

Headlines from the Dec. 30, 1920, Arkansas Democrat. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

The five would-be robbers had offered him $100 to help them hunt up a "frog." The group walked the tracks and even searched in North Little Rock near the old Rock Island shops. When one of the Black men suggested they could do whatever they needed to do without the device, the white man insisted they must have one.

Charlie was told that he was to get the "frog," he says, and then his suspicions were aroused.

He said he had contacted detectives at the train station. They sent him out to walk the track and signal as though following the criminal plan.

Conway says that Wednesday night, after leaving the police station, he saw the party in a car and telephoned to police headquarters, where he was told that if he saw the car again, to try and see the number of the license tag on it.

■ ■ ■

A third newspaper, the Little Rock Daily News, placed an even more skeptical report about the man it called "Charley" Conway on its Page 1 Dec. 30:

This man likes to play hero for show

"The cause of all the excitement," the Daily News said, "was Charles Conway, well known local negro who has figured prominently in sensational cases in Little Rock before." The Daily News had some history with Conway, history it had been keeping to itself.

Conway had sought out Suggs and told him a fabricated tale about would-be robbers, the Daily News stated. Suggs had given Conway the red lantern.

Everything that followed was more than Conway had expected.

The main idea is that Charley was staging some of his usual heroics, which had been sprung on the public for nearly three years. Charley never saw any train robbers, or anything that looked like train robbers.

It was true, the Daily News said, that years before, Conway had risked his life to stop a runaway buggy on Izard Street and saved a little girl. Two days later a letter that purporting to be from her father, one B.L. Smith of Memphis, asked the Daily News to locate the hero and tell him to go to the home of a certain Mrs. Johnson on West Eighth Street where a $200 reward awaited him.

In May 1919, the Daily News received another letter signed by Smith stating that he was endlessly grateful to Conway and had actually promised him $500. Smith had just delivered another $300 to the same Mrs. Johnson, and would the paper mind finding Conway again? The Daily News obliged and got a little news story out of it, which included this patronizing opinion:

Conway is a hard working, good negro, and says he will use his money providing a little better for his family and keep right on at work.

Every so often, more letters would arrive from the supposed Mr. Smith, and the Daily News would apprise Conway of further gifts from the eternally grateful father. At some point, Smith developed a brother, who also was grateful.

In March 1920, after getting word to Charley and then to his wife, someone named Rebecca, about back-to-back $400 gifts, the Daily News was so delighted it published a summary of the fortune heaped upon "the good negro." The story included something almost as unusual as getting a newspaper to believe for three years that it had been facilitating repeated deliveries of money it never laid eyes on: a photograph of Charles Conway.

And so we know what he looked like.

Eventually, a Daily News reporter began to wonder, and when another note arrived from Smith, he "put out some feelers" and was advised that Conway had faked all these letters. He was using the newspaper to make himself important.

But the jig was up, the Daily News wrote, and so it was not to them that the fictive Mr. Smith wrote in October 1920 when he and his brother conveyed a candy store to the lucky Charles Conway.

Instead, it was the Gazette that proudly reported on Page 1 Oct. 26 that Conway had survived an amazing day, a day that opened with his taking ownership of a fully stocked candy store (that would be managed by someone else at first) and ended with his being attacked by his estranged wife ... Anna Mae Conway appeared in court and eventually was sentenced to 10 days in jail, so she did exist and did shoot at him.

The Gazette account also reiterated in far more literary and gripping prose than the Daily News had ever used in its life the scene of Conway's original heroism. It's so glorious I have transcribed it from the archive and am posting it as a little bonus you can read here: arkansasonline.com/1228charles.

In its blunt summation of how Conway had "flim-flammed" police and newspapers with fake heroics, the Daily News revealed that it had just compared the handwriting in Conway's statement to police and found it matched the handwriting on all those letters from the benevolent Mr. Smith. The Daily News concluded by mocking the Gazette:

He staged his heroics this time for the other newspaper here to get a big liner. Charley played no favorites.

■ ■ ■

All that suggests one sort of human interest story, but these accounts come from newspapers that in 1920 were written by people who routinely belittled or mocked the Black people whose stories they conveyed. Can we trust them not to have bungled this one? And there remains a bit more evidence from the archives to consider:

The name "Charlie Conway" appears briefly in a report from the Aug. 21, 1911, Arkansas Gazette, about a heavy docket day in the court of police judge William Maclin "Mack" Tweedy. Tweedy remains notorious in the annals of historic Little Rock officials (see a reminder why here: arkansasonline.com/1228tweedy).

"A year on hard tack and water" was the terrible sentence which Judge Tweedy pronounced upon two [Black children], aged about six and eight years, who had been picked up near Fourteenth and Main streets while acting suspiciously in an alley.

"Away with them," roared the heartless magistrate, "and see ye that my orders are obeyed."

Four years in the penitentiary each was meted out in the same harsh manner to Charlie Conway and Floyd Washington, aged about seven and eight years.

If this was the same Charlie Conway, he would have been 16 or so by 1920, which seems a little young.

There was an earlier Charlie Conway also sentenced to jail as a child, one who was 11 when a circuit judge in Pulaski County gave him five years in the pen for raping a 4-year-old Black girl. That Charlie would have been 31 in 1920.

We must not forget that Charlie Conway is not a rare name.

It's also not rare that a brutalized child might develop a less than straightforward relationship with truth.

