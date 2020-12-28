Troopers: 3 killed in Arkansas crashes over holiday weekend

Four were injured and one person was killed on Saturday afternoon, after their vehicle went down an embankment, striking a large rock, troopers said.

The vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Sequoia driven by Charles E. Cowles, 52, of Houston, Texas was traveling east on U.S. 412 in Washington County shortly before 4 p.m., and fell off the embankment, according to an incident report.

Cowles was later pronounced dead at Washington Regional Hospital, troopers said. Three minors and a 45-year-old woman were taken for treatment at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Washington Regional Medical Center, according to the incident report.

A Cane Hill man was killed Saturday in a crash on Arkansas 59 in Siloam Springs, according to an incident report.

Michael Bryant, 49, was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado southbound on Arkansas 59 around 11:45 a.m., when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2018 GMC Sierra, traveling northbound, the incident report states.

As a result of the crash, the Sierra's driver was injured and taken to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma for treatment, according to troopers.

A Magazine woman was killed on Sunday after her 2016 Mini Cooper ran off the road and drove over a steep ledge and overturned, according to an incident report.

The incident occurred at 8:39 a.m. on Sunday while traveling west on Elkins Road, the driver, 42-year-old Danya Davenport was ejected from the vehicle, according to the report.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of all three of these weekend crashes as dry and clear.

At least 608 fatal crashes have occurred in Arkansas this year, according to the Department of Public Safety.