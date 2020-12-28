Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Troopers find body on I-49 exit ramp

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:02 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Arkansas State Police agents are investigating a homicide in Fayetteville after a woman's body was found along an Interstate 49 exit ramp on Saturday, according to a news release from the agency.

State police special agents have identified the woman as Shaletian Robin Zetta Larry, 27, of Conyers, Ga., according to the release.

State police received information about 3:53 p.m. Saturday of a black 2006 BMW 325i four-door passenger sedan, displaying a Georgia license plate, being driven recklessly in the southbound lanes of I-49, the release said.

The car was later seen exiting the highway at the 67A off-ramp.

As state troopers began to converge in the area searching for the car, a witness reported seeing a woman's body fall from the car. The driver then sped away. When troopers arrived at the scene, the victim was dead and the interstate off-ramp was closed to traffic for several hours while special agents processed the crime scene.

The manner and cause of the woman's death will be determined by the state medical examiner, the release said.

State police and local police found a vehicle believed to be the one seen by witnesses at a Fayetteville apartment complex Saturday night, according to the release.

State police special agents are currently questioning one person.

Anyone who may have been traveling along I-49 between Rogers and Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon and saw a black 2006 BMW 325i four-door passenger sedan, with a Georgia license plate, is asked to contact Arkansas State Police Troop L by calling (479) 751-6663.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT