Troopers find body on I-49 exit ramp

Arkansas State Police agents are investigating a homicide in Fayetteville after a woman's body was found along an Interstate 49 exit ramp on Saturday, according to a news release from the agency.

State police special agents have identified the woman as Shaletian Robin Zetta Larry, 27, of Conyers, Ga., according to the release.

State police received information about 3:53 p.m. Saturday of a black 2006 BMW 325i four-door passenger sedan, displaying a Georgia license plate, being driven recklessly in the southbound lanes of I-49, the release said.

The car was later seen exiting the highway at the 67A off-ramp.

As state troopers began to converge in the area searching for the car, a witness reported seeing a woman's body fall from the car. The driver then sped away. When troopers arrived at the scene, the victim was dead and the interstate off-ramp was closed to traffic for several hours while special agents processed the crime scene.

The manner and cause of the woman's death will be determined by the state medical examiner, the release said.

State police and local police found a vehicle believed to be the one seen by witnesses at a Fayetteville apartment complex Saturday night, according to the release.

State police special agents are currently questioning one person.

Anyone who may have been traveling along I-49 between Rogers and Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon and saw a black 2006 BMW 325i four-door passenger sedan, with a Georgia license plate, is asked to contact Arkansas State Police Troop L by calling (479) 751-6663.