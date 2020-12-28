Trump signs relief package, spending plan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.

The bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Trump announced the signing in a statement Sunday night that spoke of his frustrations with the covid-19 relief for including only $600 checks to most Americans instead of the $2,000 that his fellow Republicans rejected. He also complained about what he considered unnecessary spending by the government at large. But Trump's eleventh-hour objections created turmoil because lawmakers had thought he was supportive of the bill, which had been negotiated for months with White House input.

"I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed," Trump said in the statement.

While the president insisted he would send Congress "a redlined version" with items to be removed under the rescission process, those are merely suggestions to Congress. The bill, as signed, would not necessarily be changed.

Lawmakers now have breathing room to continue debating whether the relief checks should be as large as the president has demanded. The Democratic-led House supports the larger checks and is set to vote on the issue today, but it's expected to be ignored by the Republican-held Senate where spending faces opposition.

Republicans and Democrats swiftly welcomed Trump's decision to sign the bill into law.

"The compromise bill is not perfect, but it will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. "I thank the President for signing this relief into law."

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.

In recent days, Trump issued a number of tweets appearing to continue his insistence on the $2,000 checks. Authorizing the larger checks, however, did not seem politically feasible in time to avert a shutdown Tuesday.

The consequences of inaction would have been immense.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees would have been sent home without pay. The many federal employees who would continue to work because they are deemed "essential," such as members of the military, would not have been paid until a new funding bill were authorized.

Eviction protections for millions of Americans would lapse later this week, more than 14 million people would lose unemployment benefits, and no stimulus checks would be issued. New money for vaccine distribution, small-business aid, the ailing airline industry, and schools also would have been frozen.

PRESSURE FROM LAWMAKERS

In the face of growing economic hardship, spreading disease and a looming shutdown, lawmakers on Sunday had urged Trump to sign the legislation immediately, then have Congress follow up with additional aid.

"What the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said on ABC's "This Week." "So many people are hurting. ... It is really insane and this president has got to finally ... do the right thing for the American people and stop worrying about his ego."

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he understood that Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire."

Toomey added: "So I think the best thing to do, as I said, sign this and then make the case for subsequent legislation."

The same point was echoed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who's criticized Trump's pandemic response and his efforts to undo the election results. "I just gave up guessing what he might do next," he said on "This Week."

On CNN's "State of the Union," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, a Democrat, said that she had long supported stimulus checks of $2,000, but that it was too late in the process to be making those kinds of requests.

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington said that Trump "has chosen to hold the entire relief package hostage." Inslee, a Democrat, announced Sunday that the state would provide $54 million in funding for almost 100,000 people set to lose unemployment assistance benefits.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said on "State of the Union" that too much is at stake for Trump to "play this old switcheroo game."

"I don't get the point," he said. "I don't understand what's being done, why, unless it's just to create chaos and show power and be upset because you lost the election."

Washington had been reeling since Trump turned on the deal. Fingers pointed at administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as lawmakers tried to understand whether they were misled about Trump's position.

"Now to be put in a lurch, after the president's own person negotiated something that the president doesn't want, it's just -- it's surprising," Kinzinger said.

MUM WAS WORD

Since the president posted a video on Dec. 22 spurning the bill, White House aides have not offered public briefings on his strategy or plans. Instead, Trump has issued tweets reiterating his demand for changes but not saying much more. Vice President Mike Pence is in Vail, Colo., and has been out of sight in recent days.

The White House had provided virtually no information about what its plans were to head off the potential economic calamity of a shutdown and the failure of the relief effort. A White House spokesman had declined to comment when asked about the president's intentions. Negotiations between congressional leaders and the administration were at a standstill on Sunday, and a backup plan had not materialized.

Before Trump signaled that he would sign the bill, people close to the White House described a chaotic scene in which senior officials anxiously awaited the president's next move. Republicans have expressed increasing concern that by refusing to sign the bill, Trump could hurt the party's prospects in the Georgia Senate races on Jan. 5. If Republicans lose those two seats, Democrats will control the chamber.

On Sunday, Trump said he planned to travel to Georgia on Jan. 4 to help campaign for the two Republican candidates.

"Everybody in the White House is trying to figure out what's in Trump's head, if this is a bluff or if he's going to carry this out. He's been confronted with all the facts and evidence," said one person briefed by several White House officials over the weekend, speaking on the condition of anonymity to reveal internal discussions. "Nobody knows what Trump is going to do. It's a bizarre situation."

One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., in recent days said the president had not discussed the economic relief bill or the looming government funding deadline. Instead, Trump has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight.

Trump tweeted several times over the weekend to criticize the aid package, saying: "Increase payments to the people, get rid of the "pork." He also tweeted: "$2000 + $2000 plus other family members. Not $600. Remember, it was China's fault!"

Increasing the stimulus payments from $600 per person to $2,000 per adult would add roughly $370 billion to the cost of the bill. In the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which passed in March, lawmakers approved stimulus payments of $1,200, which went to more than 100 million Americans.

The 5,593-page bill that Trump now has signaled he will sign was introduced last week and approved by the House and Senate later that day. It was a fast turnaround, but it was supported by broad majorities in both chambers. The Senate passed the measure 92 to 6.

BIDEN, HARRIS

With Trump and Pence ensconced in resort towns over the weekend, the incoming Biden administration had seized on the void to allege that the Trump administration was exhibiting rudderless leadership by delaying an announcement.

On Saturday, Biden accused Trump of an "abdication of responsibility" that would lead to "devastating consequences."

Biden's transition team announced Sunday that he would deliver remarks today after a briefing by his national security team.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also weighed in Sunday, saying American families needed economic support.

"Educators, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, and the nurses who keep our schools running are being stretched to their limit by this pandemic," she wrote on Twitter. She added that she and Biden "are committed to ensuring they get the relief they deserve."

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro, Andrew Taylor and Alexandra Olson of The Associated Press; by Tony Romm, Rachel Siegel, Seung Min Kim, Jeff Stein, Mike DeBonis and Toluse Olorunnipa of The Washington Post; and by Emily Cochrane, Hailey Fuchs and Lucy Tompkins of The New York Times.

