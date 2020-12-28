Grizzly finds home in south Florida

Tevin Brewer (11) drives toward the basket while starting at point guard for Florida International, a Division I program located in Miami, Fla. The redshirt junior was lightly recruited in high school despite guiding Fort Smith Northside to the Class 7A state championship in 2017. (Photo submitted/FIU sports information department)

Fort Smith Northside won a state championship in 2017 with a team that featured seniors Tre Norwood and Tevin Brewer and Isaiah Joe, a junior.

Joe went onto star at the University of Arkansas and he's a rookie in the NBA now after being selected in the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers. Norwood signed to play football at the University of Oklahoma, where he starts at safety and leads the Sooners in interceptions with four.

Brewer didn't receive any Division I offers despite leading the Grizzlies all season in 2017 from his point guard position. He didn't receive any Division I offers after making the key plays down the stretch and securing the Most Valuable Player honors when the Grizzlies beat North Little Rock 50-49 in the Class 7A championship game at Hot Springs.

And he still didn't have any Division I offers after playing for a year at Eastern Oklahoma State College, where he averaged 27 points per game and shot 44 percent from the 3-point line. The lack of attention from college coaches at four-year schools troubled Brewer and Eric Burnett, his high school coach at Northside.

"That really bothered me," Burnett said. "Tevin has been a winner all his life, from boys club, the junior high, and to Northside High School. He works so hard and makes everyone around him a better player."

The perceived problem with Brewer was obvious. At 5-foot-8, he was viewed as too small to be effective in a big man's game. But doubts about Brewer only fueled his determination and he's the starting point guard today at Florida International, a Division I program that competes in Conference USA.

"I was confused, angry, and kind of hurt by it when I wasn't getting hardly any offers from colleges when I was at Northside," said Brewer, whose nickname is Lil' Juice. "But I've always had a chip on my shoulder because of people saying I was too small. When I didn't get recruited, even after winning a state championship, I was even more determined and it made me the player I am today."

Over 1,300 miles separate Northside High School from the FIU campus in Miami, Fla. But the distance was even more meandering for Brewer, who spent one year at Eastern Oklahoma State in Wilburton, Okla. before he transferred to Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan. The Kansas Jayhawk Conference is noted for developing Division I talent in football and basketball and recruiters began to take notice of Brewer, who helped guide Coffeyville to a 31-4 record as a sophomore.

Brewer was selected as an NJCAA Third Team All-American after he averaged 11.8 points, shot 41 percent from 3-point range, and made 92 percent of his free throws for a team that reached the national semifinals. Recruiters from four-year colleges finally began to call and Brewer signed with Florida International after receiving his first Division I offer from Eastern Kentucky.

"Tevin's will to win and character have helped set him apart," FIU coach Jeremy Ballard said after signing Brewer to a scholarship in 2019. "His speed, shooting ability, toughness, and leadership are a vital part of what we are building here at FIU."

Brewer has lived up to Ballard's expectations and he still has two years to play for the Panthers, who are 7-2 on the season. The junior point guard is averaging 10.6 points per game while shooting 51 percent (20 of 39) from 3-point range. He tied a career-high with 19 points and played a game-high 45 minutes when the Panthers lost 103-99 in double overtime to Georgia Southern on Dec. 19.

Brewer played in only 10 games last season before he was sidelined with a knee injury. He drew plenty of attention when he scored 19 points against North Carolina from the powerful Atlantic Coast Conference. Brewer played 34 minutes in the game and made three 3-pointers.

"That was a big confidence-builder for me," Brewer said. "It's one of the highlights so far. I played a lot of minutes and made a lot of shots."

Brewer will be back on the court as a starter when Florida International opens Conference-USA Jan. 1, 2021 at home against Ole Dominion. Western Kentucky is the dominant program in Conference-USA and the Hilltoppers were picked to win again in a preseason poll of the league coaches. FIU was picked to finish 11th out of 14 teams, but Brewer is confident the Panthers can finish much higher after going 9-9 in league play last season.

"We've got a good team," Brewer said. "We're off to a good start and I think we're going to be one of the biggest surprises in the league this year."

In the meantime, Brewer will enjoy going to school and playing basketball in the Florida sunshine while his friends and relatives deal with winter weather back in Arkansas. His quest to play Division I basketball has been long and winding with pit stops along the way at Wilburton, Okla., and Coffeyville, Kan. before reaching the bright lights of Miami.

Brewer is grateful for the opportunity and he posted a reminder on his Twitter page for those who doubted he'd ever make it.

"They said I was too small to play at this level," Brewer wrote. "But here I am now."