The 2021 Arkansas General Assembly regular session, explained

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

The Arkansas General Assembly will meet beginning Jan. 11 for its regular session. Here’s a little refresher about what that means.

What exactly is the General Assembly? The General Assembly is the formal name for the state’s legislature. It functions a lot like the federal Congress.

Like Congress, the state General Assembly is bicameral — meaning it has two chambers, the Senate and the House of Representatives. There are 35 senators, who are usually elected to four-year terms, and 100 representatives, who are elected to two-year terms.

What is a regular session?

The General Assembly only meets in odd-numbered years to consider and vote on general policy bills in what are known as regular sessions.

In even-numbered years, the General Assembly meets for a shorter fiscal session, which is focused on the state budget. Bills on other topics are not typically considered during these sessions.

So … how exactly does a bill become a law?

The process is similar to that of bills at the national level.

A legislator introduces the bill in their chamber, the House or the Senate, and explains why they believe it should be law.

The bill is assigned to a committee. (Committees are small groups of legislators focused on certain subjects, such as education or economic and tax policy. The committee considers the bill and can vote to bring the bill before the entire chamber or not.)

If the committee votes to bring a bill before the entire chamber, legislators will consider the bill and whether they want to vote on it.

If the bill passes in one chamber, it will then head to the other chamber, where it begins the committee process anew.

If a bill is passed by both the House and the Senate, then it heads to the governor’s desk.

The governor can sign a bill into law or veto it. He can also veto portions of a bill through a line-item veto. If he does nothing at all with a bill, it becomes law after five days on his desk.

If the governor vetoes a bill, then the General Assembly can override the veto with affirmative votes from more than 50% of members of each chamber.

Whether by the governor’s signature or a veto override, a passed bill becomes law 90 days after the final official day of session unless otherwise noted.