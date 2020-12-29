Annual event moves online

In past years, the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP's decades-old annual Emancipation Proclamation Program was held mid-morning in a local church, but covid-19 and the local elections have changed the plans.

This year's event will be held on noon Friday and is expected to last less than an hour.

Wanda V. Neal, chapter president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said the pandemic prevented the organization from hosting an in-person ceremony, so it turned to Zoom.

The virtual program this year includes the traditional reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by Mircha King, a Pine Bluff attorney and lifelong NAACP member.

Neal said the reading of President Abraham Lincoln's Civil War-era declaration is a reminder of where Black people came from as well as the progress they have made, but, "It's a reminder of the long way we have to go."

The theme for this year's program is "We Are Done Dying: Unified to Stand Strong."

The program will be open to the public and starts at noon, and it will feature Judge Waymond Brown as the keynote speaker. Brown was elected to Arkansas Court of Appeals in 2008, where he continues to serve.

Brown, an NAACP member, graduated from the Pine Bluff High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Later, he earned a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock W.H. Bowen School of Law.

He has served as the chief legal counsel for the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services; the chief deputy prosecuting attorney for Jefferson and Lincoln counties; and the district judge of Pine Bluff.

The NAACP was founded in 1909 and is currently the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in America.

The nonprofit's mission "is to secure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons," according to the organization's press release.

Traditionally, the program starts at 10 a.m., but because of a conflict with the swearing-in of Jefferson County and Pine Bluff elected officials, it was moved to noon, said Neal.

Rhonda Rawlings, event coordinator for the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch, said, about 250 people will be able to sign on to the Zoom event.

The Zoom link for the Emancipation Proclamation program is:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83951308086?pwd=OTAyVkhUZjR6eWZwWXB4THYybFpoZz09

Meeting ID: 839 5130 8086

Passcode: 767503

For more information, contact Rhonda Rawlings, event coordinator for the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch, at rnealr@yahoo.com or call (870) 413-1365.