ASU's Adams makes second team at WR

Arkansas State University wide receiver Jonathan Adams was named to the The Associated Press All-American second team Monday.

Adams' selection is the highest All-American honor earned by an ASU player since 1987. It also marks the second consecutive season an ASU receiver made the team, following Omar Bayless' third-team selection in 2019.

No FBS wide receiver was targeted more than Adams in his senior season, and he closed out his college career with 79 receptions for 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games, finishing in the top five in each category nationally. He was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the country's top wide receiver. On Dec. 21, he was named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Adams' 21 career touchdowns rank No. 2 all-time at ASU, and his 166 catches and 2,306 yards receiving leave him in the top five among Red Wolves receivers.

Earlier this month, Adams declared for the NFL Draft.

