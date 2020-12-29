Bama places six on AP first team

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) warms up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense.

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation. No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama's College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Florida's Kyle Trask was selected second-team quarterback, and fellow Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the third-team quarterback on the AP teams released Monday. Lawrence, the

likely first pick in the next NFL Draft, made AP All-America for the first time in his career.

No. 2 Clemson, which will face No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, had only one other player selected to the All-America teams: Running back Travis Etienne made the first-team as an all-purpose player. The senior has been a second-team All-American at running back the last two seasons.

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.

FILE - Notre Dame offensive lineman Aaron Banks (69) looks into the stands as he walks off the field following their loss to Clemson at the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., in this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo. Banks was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FILE - Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (69) is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, file photo. Dickerson was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Moore was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

FILE - Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) is shown during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in Glendale, Ariz., in this Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, file photo. Davis was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

FILE - Brigham Young offensive lineman Brady Christensen (67) is shown in action in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., in this Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, file photo. Christensen was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) runs against Florida during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Harris has been selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE - Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ames, Iowa, in this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo. Hall was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)