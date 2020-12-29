Roark Bluff welcomes wanderers

Roark Bluff is a majestic sight, seen here on Nov. 27 2020, along the Buffalo National River at Steel Creek campground and river access. Visitors can view the bluff from a car while driving by the campsites. They can also park and explore the bluff by walking a long gravel bar beside the river. (NWA Democrat-Gazettte/Flip Putthoff)

A boat and paddle are optional for a visit to Roark Bluff, one of the most beautiful natural sites along the Buffalo National River.

No telling how many canoe and kayak paddlers float beneath Roark Bluff in a year. Yet visitors can easily see the bluff from the seat of a car or get out and walk close to this majestic wall of rock. Packing a picnic lunch and enjoying the scenic drive to Roark Bluff makes a fine day out.

To get there, find your way to Ponca. Then drive east on Arkansas 74, up a long, winding hill, to the entrance of Steel Creek campground and river access. Follow the curvy, paved road down, down, then down some more until the pavement turns to gravel at the bottom.

Here the limestone bluff can be seen in all its glory, tall and mighty and gently curving around a long bend of the Buffalo River. By water, Roark Bluff is about two miles downstream from the Ponca low-water bridge where a lot of river trips begin.

The Buffalo was way too low to float during a trip to the river in late November. Exploring by car, then on foot, was the way to go.

[Don't see the video above? Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/CYyQf290UFU]

Turn left at the end of the pavement and follow the gravel road about one-quarter mile to some campsites. Park here and visitors can get great views of Roark Bluff from the road. Explorers can get much closer.

Walking to the right and across a large meadow to the river leads to a long gravel bar. People can walk along this beach of gravel and admire Roark Bluff. Stroll along slowly at the water's edge and take in the wonderful scene.

The colors in the rock come from mineral-laden ground water that has been seeping over the rock face for many moons, leaving mineral deposits behind, according to local naturalist and photographer Tim Ernst.

Listening to the music of the river flowing over smooth stones and gravel soothes the soul. Turkey vultures and black vultures soar close to the bluff, back and forth. Breeze rustles trees and river cane on the shore.

Roark Bluff towers maybe 100 feet above the water as it follows the gentle river bend for a quarter mile or so. Shades of rust, black, even orange adorn the mostly gray hue of the rock.

Two waterfalls can be seen at Roark Bluff after a heavy rain. V-notch Falls and Roark Bluff Falls can be seen from the gravel road or beside the river.

Hikers can walk a trail to an overlook above the Buffalo River that offers views of Roark Bluff and the Steel Creek area. The hike is along the Buffalo River Trail and starts where the pavement and gravel meet at the bottom of the long hill. It's a bit less than a three-mile out and back hike, 1.4 miles to the overlook and 1.4 miles back.

It requires crossing Steel Creek, which is easy to do in low water. From there the trail does a lot of climbing -- 7 to 8 on the wheezer scale -- up to the overlook high above the Buffalo.

There's something for everyone at Roark Bluff. See it from the car, walk along the riverbank or take a hike to the overlook.

Steel Creek enters the Buffalo River on the downstream end of Roark Bluff. Hikers tackling the trek to an overlook along the Buffalo River Trail near Roark Bluff must cross the creek. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Roark Bluff shows off a rocky canvas of different colors along its length. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Roark Bluff rises more than 100 feet above the Buffalo River. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Roark Bluff is one of the most photographed bluffs along the Buffalo River. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)