Heavy rainfall expected across the state, chance for winter weather dims

This graphic from the National Weather Service shows heavy rainfall is expected across the state this week.

Heavy rainfall is expected for the majority of the state Wednesday and Thursday, and the potential for winter weather this week is weakening, forecasters said.

Up to six inches of rain is predicted to fall across much of Arkansas, leading to concerns about run-off flash flooding, according to a briefing by the National Weather Service. Forecasters said there is a slight chance for flash flooding in the western and northern parts of the state on Wednesday, which will shift south and east Thursday.

Thunderstorms may also occur, with a few strong storms in the southeast part of the state on Thursday afternoon and evening, forecasts show.

In Northwest Arkansas, precipitation may start as freezing rain late Wednesday and continue into early Thursday, with little accumulation expected before temperatures rise to “well above freezing,” the briefing states.

According to the briefing, rain has been scarce lately, with some parts of the state in a ‘moderate drought status’. As a result of the dormant vegetation, concerns about high water are heightened, the weather service said.

Current forecasts show the potential for winter weather decreasing as the storm system moves through the state, the briefing states.