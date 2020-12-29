Holiday Island lawmaker tests positive for covid-19

Rep. Harlan Breaux, R-Holiday Island, is the latest Arkansas lawmaker to test positive for covid-19.

Breaux, 73, said he and his wife got tested Monday after his wife started experiencing flu-like symptoms, as well as back pain and headaches, on Christmas Day. They received the diagnosis Tuesday morning.

He said he did not have any symptoms other than a cough and had not been to the state Capitol in Little Rock since mid-December.

Breaux, who is quarantining, said he had been trying to figure out how they became infected, since they rarely go out other than to attend church and go to the store.

Breaux is the 18th lawmaker to have publicly acknowledged testing positive for the coronavirus in the last three months. A total of 22 lawmakers have said they have tested positive for covid-19 since the pandemic arrived in the state in March.

The Legislature includes 135 lawmakers.