Happy birthday (Dec. 29): You'd rather have one authentic exchange than a hundred generic gestures. The gems of your year will be just the sort of wonderful events that fortify you. Ever the cheerleader, you'll use your airtime to promote others, and you'll thrive in spite of this — or because of it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone wants you to make a change from your standard terms, and if you bend, they will, too. There is a place to meet — perhaps not in the middle, exactly, but you'll still be better off for having made the deal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Without grace, beauty doesn't breathe; ornamentation doesn't sparkle. With grace, bad ideas pass for brilliant; the mundane becomes magical. What exactly is grace? Whatever it is, you have it today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Even though you think it's obnoxious to draw attention to your work, attributes and good deeds, the fact is that unless you are seen exemplifying a quality, they will not understand who you are. Don't do it for ego. Do it for clarity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll lean toward acts of high character, forgiveness, and generosity. This leaning changes the balance, and into magnanimity you'll topple.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be asked to make a judgment, and you really don't have to. A stance of no stance keeps you in a perfect position. You can say very little, keep the mood light and move on swiftly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Work absorbs and excites you. You'll make a difference and have an impact. These are the sorts of efforts that make time speed. You'll be happy for the puzzles that make everything stop for a minute.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The uphill climb won't be safe until after the thaw. But wouldn't it be silly to wait around? Since that won't get you there at all, there's no glory in taking that route. Go easily. Actually, it's the only open route right now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Right now it's a little hard to get people to give you what you need, maybe because you're not entirely clear on it. Explore the topic. Ask yourself the sharp questions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To complain always brings someone discredit. There's a lot else to try before it comes to that. Offer a solution if you can. Another way is to praise the way someone else did it and see if others don't follow suit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What you admire in others you can cultivate in yourself. This will eliminate the need for you to carry around the kind of heavy energy that comes from wanting things from people. Self-sufficiency is incredibly light.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have friends in powerful places. Though you rarely ask anything of these connections, it's a secure feeling to know that if you needed to, you could. Still, the best security is knowing you have your own back.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Maybe you don't completely judge a book by its cover, but you do get a pretty good idea about what language it's written in, what era it comes from and more. Today, you'll use every hint you can get.

FINAL FULL MOON OF 2020

The full moon in Cancer is a nurturing mother, watching over these last days of the year with a glowing heart. If you’re the type to review the last year, assess, project, scheme and dream, this lunar guide adds the sweet emotional support of a gentle parent who praises — but not too much — pushes — but not too hard — and goes all in with belief.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “If someone’s birth due date is, let’s say, in July, but they are born three months premature, are they the sign of when they were born, or do they have the tendencies of when they would have been born? I always thought it was the cook time in the womb that made the difference. What do you think?”

A: Good question. Astrology celebrates your day of birth, not the day you were supposed to be born. Though there are many extenuating circumstances that could cause a premature arrival, when a baby takes his or her first autonomous breath, when the umbilical cord is cut and life outside of the mother’s body begins, that’s the baby’s birthday. One spiritual belief is that the soul chooses to be born on a particular day and so chooses the stars of that day. I like that idea, and any idea that puts the individual in the driver’s seat of life. Some people think of the day they were “born again” through a spiritual belief, became sober, changed their name or changed another aspect of identity as a kind of birthday. That’s valid, too. Astrology is best used to give individuals a point of perspective on life and an expanded idea of who they are, not to limit choice or make destiny seem fixed.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

After more than three decades of stardom, Ted Danson is at the top of his game, cooler than ever in the role of a fire-hearted demon in “The Good Place.” Strong Earth-sign influences align with Capricorn Danson’s environmental awareness, which he has been actively sharing since a young age, including through the book he co-wrote, “Oceana: Our Endangered Oceans and What We Can Do to Save Them.”