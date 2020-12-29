House votes to ignore veto of defense bill

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON -- The Democratic-controlled House voted overwhelmingly Monday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a defense policy bill, setting the stage for what would be the first veto override of his presidency.

House members voted 322-87 to override the veto, well above the two-thirds needed to do so. The Senate, which is expected to vote on the override this week, also needs to approve it by a two-thirds majority.

Trump rejected the defense bill last week, saying it failed to limit social media companies he claims were biased against him during his failed reelection campaign. Trump also opposes language that allows for the renaming of military bases that honor Confederate leaders.

The defense bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said after the vote that the House had done its part to ensure the National Defense Authorization Act becomes law "despite the president's dangerous sabotage efforts."

Trump's "reckless veto would have denied our service members hazard-duty pay," removed key protections for global peace and security and "undermined our nation's values and work to combat racism, by blocking overwhelmingly bipartisan action to rename military bases," Pelosi said.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the bill "absolutely vital to our national security and our troops," adding, "Our men and women who volunteer to wear the uniform shouldn't be denied what they need -- ever."

Trump has succeeded throughout his four-year term in enforcing party discipline in Congress, with few Republicans willing to publicly oppose him. The bipartisan vote on the widely popular defense bill showed the limits of Trump's influence in the final weeks before he leaves office.

Trump has offered a series of rationales for rejecting the bill. He urged lawmakers to impose limits on Twitter and other social media companies he claimed are biased against him, as well as to strip out language that allows for the renaming of military bases such as Fort Benning and Fort Hood that honor Confederate leaders. Trump also claimed without evidence that the biggest winner from the defense bill would be China.

In his veto message, Trump also said the bill restricts his ability to conduct foreign policy, "particularly my efforts to bring our troops home." Trump was referring to provisions in the bill that impose conditions on his plan to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan and Germany. The measures require the Pentagon to submit reports certifying that the proposed withdrawals would not jeopardize U.S. national security.

GOP SUPPORTS OVERRIDE

The veto override was supported by 212 Democrats, 109 Republicans and an independent. Twenty Democrats opposed the override, along with 66 Republicans and an independent.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., missed the vote, but Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a member of Republican leadership, supported the override, as did Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, the top Republican on the House Armed Services panel. Thornberry is retiring this year and the bill is named in his honor.

The Senate approved the bill 84-13 earlier this month, well above the margin needed to override a veto. Trump has vetoed eight other bills, but those were all sustained because supporters did not gain the two-thirds vote needed in each chamber for the bills to become law without Trump's signature.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Trump's declaration that China gained from the defense bill was false. He also noted the shifting explanations Trump had given for the veto.

"From Confederate base names to social media liability provisions ... to imaginary and easily refutable charges about China, it's hard to keep track of President Trump's unprincipled, irrational excuses for vetoing this bipartisan bill," Reed said.

Reed called the Dec. 23 veto "Trump's parting gift to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and a lump of coal for our troops. Donald Trump is showing more devotion to Confederate base names than to the men and women who defend our nation."

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said Trump's veto "made it clear that he does not care about the needs of our military personnel and their families."

The measure guides Pentagon policy and cements decisions about troop levels, new weapons systems and military readiness, personnel policy and other military goals. Many programs, including military construction, can take effect only if the bill is approved.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a rare break with Trump, had urged passage of the defense bill despite Trump's veto threat. McConnell said it was important for Congress to continue its nearly six-decade-long streak of passing the defense policy bill.

ARKANSANS MOSTLY VOTE YES

Three Arkansas lawmakers, Reps. French Hill, Steve Womack and Rick Crawford, voted to override the president's veto of the defense bill, while Rep. Bruce Westerman voted against it. All are Republicans.

Hill said in a statement that the bill "supports our brave men and women in uniform and their families and sends a strong message to the Chinese Communist Party that we will go to great lengths to protect America and our allies."

"Despite the president's criticism of this measure, I voted to override his veto because we need to fund the military and this legislation, contrary to some views, is tough on China. This year's [National Defense Authorization Act] includes 43 policy recommendations from the China Task Force report, including a new Pacific Deterrence Initiative, which aims to establish a regionwide approach to countering China. It also beefs up the U.S. Government's oversight tools to address the [Chinese Communist Party's] human rights abuses and support for Taiwan.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure that our nation is secure and has the resources it needs to keep the American people safe," Hill said.

Womack said in a statement that the bill "is vital to the security of our nation and supports the men and women in uniform who stand watch over freedom."

"This year's legislation contains raises for our troops, bolsters cybersecurity defenses, confronts emerging threats from China and Russia, and invests in Arkansas's military installations. It enhances the safety and defense of our homeland and ensures our armed forces remain the most superior fighting force in the world," Womack said.

SIDE ISSUES

Over several weeks, many leading Republicans, particularly in the Senate, engaged in a concerted effort to get Trump to back off his veto threat, arguing that if the president's push to retain the Confederate names kept the defense bill from becoming law -- for the first time in six decades -- he would be on the wrong side of history.

They also appealed to Trump to abandon his insistence that the bill repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that shields social media companies from legal liability for what third parties post to their websites. Trump has taken special aim at the law as part of his campaign against Facebook, Google and Twitter for what he alleges is anti-conservative bias.

On Sunday night, Trump included a mention of Section 230 in a statement announcing he had signed the federal budget and pandemic relief bill into law.

"Congress has promised that Section 230, which so unfairly benefits Big Tech at the expense of the American people, will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed," Trump said.

Trump's statement does not represent a concession from Congress but a reflection of reality. While Democrats and most Republicans are in agreement that Section 230 needs revisiting, they also believe that it should be changed through a more careful process rather than shoehorning it into the defense bill.

Still, Trump's statement could have freed some Republicans who were loath to cross his veto over the Section 230 issue to support Monday's override vote in the House.

Speaking on the floor just before the vote, Thornberry implored his colleagues to do so.

"It's the exact same bill, not a comma has changed," he said, calling on those who had backed the legislation earlier this month to vote in support of it again.

Smith also said the defense bill presented Congress with a rare opportunity to close the year out on a high note.

"We put together a bipartisan, bicameral product that has gotten an overwhelming number of votes," Smith said. "Let's show the American people that the legislative process works, at least a little better than sometimes they think it does."

Hill, in his Monday statement, said: "While I share the president's and many in Congress's concern about social media companies being protected from legal scrutiny by way of the Communications Decency Act in Section 230 and its exploitation by Big Tech, I believe Congress must assess exactly what the corrective step is and how it best fits with the other ongoing investigations of 'Big Tech' and the social media platforms on and off the Hill."

In his statement, Womack said he agreed that Congress needs to reform Section 203 policy provisions, "but opposing this legislation is not the right way to address it. We can't deprive our military of the resources needed to secure our country and put us on a stronger path forward."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Daly of The Associated Press; by Karoun Demirjian of The Washington Post; and by staff members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.