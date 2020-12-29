Lincoln amory to get refurbished M55

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The new artifact, another M55 8-inch Self-Propelled Howitzer arrived at the National Guard armory in Siloam Springs on Wednesday. The old artifact will be sent to Camp Joseph T. Robinson to be refurbished then will be sent to he National Guard Armory in Lincoln.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The state replaced a piece of history last week when it swapped out the National Guard Armory's M55 Howitzer for a refurbished model.

The new artifact, which is the same model as its predecessor, is a 1952 M55, 8-inch, self-propelled artillery. It was installed at the armory Wednesday.

Not considered a tank, it's designed to provide general artillery support to ground troops and close general support to armored columns, according to an article published on army.mil on May 29, 2019. The M55 is a 203MM variant based on the Patton tank, the article says.

The M55 was designed to be light enough to travel quickly off road, but strong enough to withstand enemy fire, the article states. Deployed at the end of the Korean War, the M55 saw action during the Vietnam War and continued service until 1969.

The departing howitzer has been stationed at Company B2/142 Field Artillery Fires Brigade in Siloam Springs since the mid-1980s, according to Staff Sgt. Kelly McJunkin. The M55 will be taken to Little Rock to be refurbished before it is sent to the National Guard Armory in Lincoln, McJunkin said.

A Korean War artillery piece, the artifact has been a part of the community for years, according to Sgt. 1st Class Jason Parker. It will be taken to the Combined Support Maintenance Shop at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Parker said.

The departing howitzer will have its broken pieces fixed and receive a new paint job while at Camp Robinson, McJunkin said. It will be sent to Company A/217 Brigade Support Battalion in Lincoln when refurbished, McJunkin said.

Parker recently arrived at the armory in Siloam Springs and did not have much interaction with the M55, he said. McJunkin remembers when the M55 first arrived at the armory.

He remembers the howitzer arriving in the mid-1980s and playing in it.

Neither McJunkin nor Parker knew how long it would take for the departing M55 to be refurbished and sent to its new post.