Little Rock board backs away from vote on police chief

A resolution of the Little Rock Board of Directors expressing the board’s lack of confidence in Police Chief Keith Humphrey was withdrawn by its sponsor during a meeting Tuesday.

The resolution’s sponsor, Ward 5 Director Lance Hines, initially declined Tuesday to withdraw the measure after Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter again expressed legal concerns about the effects of city directors taking up the resolution. Carpenter had previously sent a memo to Hines on Dec. 15, asking Hines to withdraw the resolution because of concerns that ongoing litigation filed by Humphrey implicates the city.

It was only after several city directors made comments Tuesday indicating that they would vote against the resolution — including at-large Director Dean Kumpuris, Ward 6 Director Doris Wright and Ward 4 Director Capi Peck — that Hines moved to withdraw the measure.

The text of the resolution stated, in part, “The Board expresses its lack of confidence in the leadership of Police Chief Keith Humphrey and strongly urges the Mayor to consider this view and take appropriate action with Chief Humphrey.”

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. hired Humphrey from his previous position as police chief in Norman, Okla., in 2019. Because the power to hire or fire the police chief lies with Scott, the resolution was symbolic.

The police chief’s leadership has been the subject of several lawsuits from subordinates within the police department who claim the chief took retaliatory actions against them in the aftermath of the February 2019 fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

Additionally, membership of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 17, approved a no-confidence resolution on Humphrey last summer.

Another Little Rock police union, the Black Police Officers Association, has consistently backed Humphrey.

