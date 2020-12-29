Police: Little Rock man dies after being struck by a vehicle in early December

A Little Rock man died on Christmas Eve after being struck by a vehicle earlier in the month, authorities said.

Danny R. Lawson, 53, of Little Rock, was hit by a vehicle on Dec. 9 on West Markham Street and University Avenue, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The driver of a 2018 Toyota made a left turn from University Avenue traveling west on Markham Street, when she struck Lawson, according to the report. Lawson was transported to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary with life-threatening injuries, authorities said. He was pronounced dead on Christmas Eve, Officer Eric Barnes with the Little Rock Police Department confirmed on Monday.

Authorities described the conditions at the time of the crash as dry and clear.

According to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, at least 609 fatalities have occurred on the roads in the state this year.