Little Rock woman shot multiple times Sunday morning

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 26-year-old Little Rock woman was shot multiple times early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to 1906 Pulaski St. shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting that took place, according to a Little Rock police report.

Officers made contact with Iesha Knox, 26, who told officers “Mike” shot her, police said.

Knox had one gunshot wound in her right hip, one gunshot wound in her right buttocks and two gunshot wounds in her left buttocks, according to the police report.

A woman heard Knox yelling for help and found her lying in the front yard, and went back to her residence and told another person they needed to take her to the hospital, reports show.

The two people assisted Knox into the front seat of a nearby vehicle, police said.

When police arrived, they saw a man walking away from the scene and put him in handcuffs in the back of a patrol car, according to the report. He was later released without incident and a suspect has not been located, police said.

Knox was transported to the UAMS Medical Center for treatment, the report states.