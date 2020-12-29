Musselman good to coach vs. Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman will be back on the bench leading his basketball team when the Razorbacks open SEC play at Auburn on Wednesday night.

Musselman confirmed in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he was medically cleared Monday night to return to team activities.

Musselman missed the Razorbacks' previous game -- an 85-72 victory over Abilene Christian last Tuesday -- because he was quarantining in accordance with contact-tracing protocols after a staff member tested positive for covid-19.

Musselman said during Monday's SEC coaches teleconference that he had continued to test negative for covid-19 and was awaiting the latest results after being tested at 7:30 a.m. to know whether he would be allowed to conduct today's practice in person and travel with the team to Auburn, Ala.

"I think I've taken five tests since last week, and they've all come back the way that we had hoped and wanted," Musselman said. "So I've just got to wait on this last test result."

Musselman got the test result back about 8:30 p.m. Monday based on his Twitter activity.

Arkansas assistant coach David Patrick served as head coach in place of Musselman in the Abilene Christian game.

The Razorbacks (8-0) were off Wednesday through Friday last week for a short Christmas break before resuming practice Saturday. Patrick led the practices Saturday, Sunday and Monday with help from other staff members while Musselman continued to quarantine.

"It's gone good," Musselman said. "I send all the practice plans to the guys to type up. And Coach Patrick and I talk every night, and Coach Corey Williams and I talked a lot [Sunday] night. So it's just constant communication with the players and with the staff."

Musselman said he also has called or texted all of the players every day.

"So there has been a lot of communication going on," Musselman said. "I would hope everyone knows what's exactly to be expected in our game preps.

"The way we're doing things is the way we've always been doing things, and the staff has done a great job. And I think the payers have done a really great job of staying focused.

"That's what you expect when you have a really good culture. That no matter who's there, you do what you're supposed to do and you do it with great intensity and great enthusiasm."

Musselman said all of the players returned healthy from the Christmas break.

"Everybody seems to be doing well," he said. "There's no major concerns right now."

The Arkansas-Auburn game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff and will be televised on ESPN2. It will be the Razorbacks' first road game this season.