Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bentonville
• Robert Harris, 36, of 1801 S.E. Moberly Lane in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Harris was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.
Gravette
• Dolan Severn Jr., 38, of 101 Akron St. N.E. in Gravette was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Severn was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.
Lowell
• Manuel Garcia, 18, of 1113 Abby St. in Lowell was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Garcia was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.
