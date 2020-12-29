Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Goff to miss finale

Jared Goff will miss the Los Angeles Rams' season finale against the Arizona Cardinals after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. He could return a week later if the Rams make the playoffs, Coach Sean McVay said Monday night. John Wolford will take his first NFL snaps as Goff's replacement when the Rams (9-6) host the Cardinals on Sunday. Los Angeles will clinch a playoff spot with a victory, or if the Chicago Bears lose to Green Bay. The Rams also will be without leading rusher Darrell Henderson, who is headed to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Rookie running back Cam Akers may be able to return from his own high ankle sprain after missing just one game. Goff hasn't missed a game due to injury in his five-year NFL career. He injured his thumb when he hit his hand on the helmet of Seattle defensive end Benson Mayowa in the second half of the Rams' 20-9 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Washington cuts Haskins

Washington released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, less than 24 hours after the quarterback committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and in the aftermath of another violation of pandemic protocols. Haskins started in place of injured quarterback Alex Smith despite being disciplined for breaking covid-19 rules by partying with several people without a mask. He was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy, but Coach Ron Rivera opted to stick with Haskins because Smith was still injured and he didn't have another established QB on the roster. "My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end," Haskins tweeted. "I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience." Rivera said Monday morning either Smith or Taylor Heinicke would start the regular-season finale at Philadelphia with the NFC East title on the line.

NFL fines Ravens $250K

The Baltimore Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating covid-19 protocols, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment told The Associated Press on Monday. The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens' Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh. Ravens Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged Monday that the team had been fined for the violation of protocol. In Baltimore's outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league's reserve/covid-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected. The game with the Steelers eventually was played the following Wednesday, and the Ravens' matchup with Dallas was moved to Dec. 8 in a rare Tuesday game.

Gore's year ends on 16,000

Frank Gore reached a milestone on his final carry of the game -- and maybe of his career. The 37-year-old New York Jets running back has a bruised lung that Coach Adam Gase said Monday will keep him out of the season finale at New England on Sunday. Gore, who became the third player in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards, was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Jets' 23-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It was originally called a chest injury by the team after Gore left, but tests revealed the lung contusion. Gore had 14 carries for 48 yards, leaving him at exactly 16,000 yards rushing. The third-leading rusher in NFL history is behind only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726). Gore has played in 240 games, a record for NFL running backs, over 16 seasons. Gore recently said he hadn't decided on whether this would be his final season, and would speak to his family during the offseason while weighing things. Gase said Gore hasn't discussed his plans beyond this season.

Two more Gators opt out

No. 7 Florida will be without its top four pass catchers in the Cotton Bowl against No. 6 Oklahoma. Receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney announced Monday they are skipping the game in Arlington, Texas, to prepare for their NFL futures. Fellow receiver Jacob Copeland announced he won't make the trip after testing positive for covid-19. All-American tight end Kyle Pitts opted out of the bowl hours after the SEC Championship Game. Their absences leave Florida trying to replace four guys who combined to catch 174 passes for 2,778 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2020. Justin Shorter, Xzavier Henderson and Trent Whittemore are expected to get extra playing time in their place. Pitts is expected to be a top-15 draft pick, and Grimes and Toney also could go in the early rounds.

BASEBALL

Padres acquire Snell

The San Diego Padres completed a blockbuster trade to acquire star pitcher Blake Snell from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays. According to The Athletic and ESPN, the Rays will receive 21-year-old pitcher Luis Patino, catcher Francisco Mejia, pitching prospect Cole Wilcox and catching prospect Blake Hunt in return. Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had 63 strikeouts in 50 innings. Snell went 2-2 in the AL playoffs, then racked up 18 strikeouts in 10 innings and compiled a 2.70 ERA during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was pulled from Game 6 by Rays Manager Kevin Cash after throwing only 73 pitches in 51/3 dominant innings, a heavily criticized move that backfired when the Dodgers came back to clinch the title with a 3-1 victory. The 28-year-old lefty has three years and $39 million remaining on his contract.

BASKETBALL

Dinwiddie hurt for Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, an early blow to the Brooklyn Nets. Dinwiddie was hurt Sunday in Charlotte during the third quarter of the Nets' first loss of the season. The Nets said Monday the guard's surgery was scheduled for next week and further updates would be provided afterward. Dinwiddie excelled in a reserve role for the the Nets in the past but had been in the starting lineup for the first three games under Steve Nash, averaging 6.7 points. Though his numbers are down this season with more firepower around him, Dinwiddie averaged a career-best 20.6 points last season, beginning the season as a reserve but moving into the starting lineup when Kyrie Irving was hurt to help Brooklyn reach the playoffs. Irving and Kevin Durant have returned this season.

NBA disciplines Morey

The NBA fined Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey $50,000 on Monday for a since-deleted tweet about Houston's James Harden that violated the league's anti-tampering rule. A tweet was posted to Morey's account Dec. 20 in commemoration of the anniversary of another tweet he had sent commemorating Harden breaking Calvin Murphy's record for most assists as a member of the Rockets. Morey was with the Rockets at that time. The tweet from this year was deleted. Typically, teams are prohibited from discussing players under contract to other teams, and the NBA has warned clubs that it can be considered tampering. Harden has been mentioned in trade talks for several weeks.