Police: Man arrested in Little Rock weekend homicide

Scott Severance
Little Rock police arrested a man in connection with the homicide on Mara Lynn Road that happened Saturday, police said.
In connection with U.S. Marshals, Little Rock police arrested and charged Scott Severance, 34, with first-degree murder, according to police spokesman Mark Edwards.
Police were called in reference to shots fired at 10921 Mara Lynn Road around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, according to police.
When police responded, they found Brandon Simpson, 36, of Little Rock dead inside the home, police said in an earlier news release.
Officers also discovered a female hiding in the shower, according to the release.
