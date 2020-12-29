Police seek information in fatal Independence County hit-and-run

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are seeking information related to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 64-year-old woman in Independence County on Monday night, state police said.

Troopers investigating the crash believe that Rita J. Brooks, of 6220 North St. Louis, Batesville was moving a trash bin from the edge of the highway near her home when she was fatally struck, according to a news release from state police sent Tuesday.

The driver fled the scene, the news release states.

Evidence is being collected from the scene in an attempt to identify the particular make and model of the vehicle involved in the crash, state police said.