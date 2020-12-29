Hot Springs police: 2 found dead during welfare check

Two people were found dead inside a Hot Springs residence on Tuesday afternoon during a welfare check conducted by officers, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment at 201 Wynn St. around 1:25 p.m. in reference to a welfare check, a news release stated.

Upon arrival, officers found two people dead at the residence, police said.

The names and ages of the two people were not included in the release.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.