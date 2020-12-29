Victim of Little Rock shooting hit in stomach, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are investigating after a person was found on Battery Street in Little Rock late Monday suffering from a gunshot wound in his stomach.

Officers responding to a shooting call shortly after 10:40 p.m. found the victim lying in the middle of the road at the intersection of 23rd and Battery streets, according to a Little Rock police report. Police said officers found a bullet entry wound in the victim’s stomach with no exit wound.

He was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and rushed into surgery, the report states.

Authorities weren’t immediately able to identify the victim because, while alert, he was unable to speak and did not carry identifying documents, police said.

Officers canvassed the scene but were unable to locate evidence that the shooting happened in the area, according to the report.