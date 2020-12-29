PREP BASKETBALL: Hicks paces Bentonville to win against FS Northside

FORT SMITH -- When Bentonville High needed a big shot Monday afternoon, the team turned to junior forward Harrison Hicks. He delivered for the Tigers at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

Hicks finished with a game-high 20 points to lead a balanced offense for Bentonville in a 61-40 victory against Fort Smith Northside in a non-conference game between state tournament teams a season ago.

"He doesn't pass up on the open shots, and that is what we want," Bentonville coach Dick Rippee said.

"He is a great shooter. But he has been doing the little things to make his game more complete. He attacks and is a wonderful passer. He can make baskets. Our guys did a good job finding him."

Bentonville (6-1) also got a triple-double from Jaylen Lee who scored 10 points, had 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Nine different Tigers players were able to score in the game. Northside was guided by 11 points from Tamuary Releford and 10 from Dae'Marion Savoy.

Northside (3-5) was able to get the opening basket of the game, but Bentonville quickly took control after that. The Tigers used an 13-0 run capped with a deep three-pointer from Hicks to take an early 13-2 edge.

Bentonville led 21-4 after the opening quarter by scoring the final eight points of the frame, which included hitting a pair of 3s.

Hicks had a team-high seven points in the first quarter and continued to find success in the second quarter, pacing the team with six more points. He hit a basket to make it a 36-19 lead late in the second quarter. The Tigers held a 38-21 edge heading into halftime.

The big halftime lead was aided by Bentonville making 16 of 31 shots (52 percent) while limiting Northside to just eight of 27 shooting (30 percent).

Bentonville was coming off its lone loss, 53-51, of the season in its last game against North Little Rock. The quick start was something Rippee said he loved to see.

"I thought our guys really came ready to play," Rippee said. "We felt we really had a chance at North LIttle Rock last week and just really didn't finish some possessions in that one on both sides. I'm really proud of our guys bouncing back in this one. They played really well."

Northside, who played without two starters because of COVID-19 protocols, was able to make a run in the third quarter to cut into Bentonville's lead. The Grizzlies used a 10-0 run, aided by a technical foul, to make it just a 43-31 edge. Releford and Savoy were a big part of the offense in the run.

"I know Northside is having a tough run right now, but they showed their character by making a run," Rippee said. "We had nice answers after that though. We made some shots and they missed some. I think when Northside is able to get everybody back, they are going to be a handful."

Hicks hit one of his four three-pointers in the game to help stop the Northside run and give Bentonville a 48-36 edge late in the third quarter. He also hit the initial shot after the break behind the arc to spark the offense.

Bentonville closed out the game outscoring Northside 11-4 in the final quarter to help seal the road win and hand Northside a four-game losing streak.

"Bentonville came ready to play and they had something to prove," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "They came out and proved it. They got after us from start to finish. I give them 100 percent of the credit. It doesn't matter who is missing or not for us. You go out there and play."

Bentonville did a good job getting players involved early in the game. Six different Tigers scored in the first quarter and nine different players had points by halftime.

"We shared the ball really well in this one," Rippee said. "I think Jaylen sees the floor as well as any guard I've ever coached. I've been blessed to coach some really good ones. They came at him running two people and we found guys cutting in the right spots."

Bentonville is no stranger to Releford and what he can do to take over games for Northside. Rippee said one of the keys to Monday's game was guarding him well and limiting his shot attempts.

"We did a good job on Releford," Rippee said. "We've seen him because he is on our league in the past. He can be a force. We got some stops and the big key was keeping them off the offensive glass. They didn't get many second or third chances at it. And they are really good at that."