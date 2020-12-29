PREP BASKETBALL: Rogers holds off Pea Ridge in second half

PEA RIDGE -- Rogers High held off a second-half surge to claim a 56-49 win against Pea Ridge on Monday in nonconference girls basketball.

Rogers (6-3) won after leading Pea Ridge (9-2) by 16 points at halftime.

Pea Ridge got to within five points with a minute left in the game after junior Bella Cates hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Pea Ridge missed two 3-pointers in the last minute and Rogers was able to ice the game with two free throws from guard Aubrey Treadwell.

"First of all, I loved our effort the whole game," said Rogers coach Preston Early. "Even in the second half when we didn't shoot it as well, we were still getting quality looks from good people. We missed some at the rim and few things like that. But overall, (three) days after Christmas, to come back in here with a little holiday rust. I'm really pleased with our effort.

"We didn't score as much in the second half as we wanted to. But the whole game counts, so we're glad we played well enough in the first half that we could play just enough good defense in the second half to win."

[GALLERY: PEA RIDGE VS ROGERS BASKETBALL - DECEMBER 28, 2020: https://nwamedia.photoshelter.com/gallery/Pea-Ridge-vs-Rogers-Basketball-December-28-2020/G0000M6S6UnRSxPE/C0000jKJdKVOyk48}

The Lady Mounties led 37-21 at halftime. Their effort was led by two players scoring double digits. Junior forward Kate Miller put up 13 points while freshman guard Ava Maner contributed 11 points, nine coming from 3-point shots.

Maner eventually finished with 15 points.

In the second half, Miller and Maner were joined in the double-digits by Treadwell. After putting up six points in the first half, she finished with a team-high 16 points.

Early said he wasn't concerned that his team was too comfortable with its large halftime lead.

"Early on in the third quarter, I'm going to bet we missed two or three layups at the rim," Early said. "Taylor Treadwell missed a couple of threes where it was a low trajectory. Then we had a couple bad transition defenses ... We gave them life. That's a talented squad and they made a run at us."

The Lady Blackhawks were led in scoring by senior Blakelee Winn with 14 points and senior Aidan Dayberry with 11.

Rogers will next host Russellville at 6 p.m. today, while Pea Ridge is also in action today, hosting Elkins at 2 p.m.