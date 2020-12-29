Rusty LR Catholic, Hall go to OT

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic dominated the Little Rock Hall Warriors' 50-42 overtime victory over Little Rock Catholic at Rocket Gymnasium in Little Rock on Monday night.

A crowd of 88, some of whom wore masks handed out at the door, watched as senior guard Jordan Marsh helped Hall pull away from a 37-37 tie at the end of regulation. Marsh scored 21 points.

Junior forward Noah Wright led Little Rock Catholic with 11.

Multiple quarantines have followed positive covid-19 tests for both teams. The situation has limited practice time so severely that Hall Coach Jon Coleman said it took the first half of the game for both teams to adjust.

"We've been quarantined two or three times," Coleman said. "The one thing you know is that you don't know. That's the best way I can put it. It's just a little bit scary.

"You want to coach the guys, but then you don't want to get too close. It's just one of those things where you just don't know. We try to keep our social distancing up, keep our masks on and pray for the best."

"For the first part of the season, we didn't have a lot of quarantines, and we got a lot of practice, but then, at the end of November, we started getting a few more cases," Little Rock Catholic Coach Todd Ezzi said. "Since then, it's been a little spotty trying to put practices together."

Hall (2-3) led 4-3 at the end of the first quarter. The score was tied 9-9 at halftime.

"You could tell both teams were a little rusty," Ezzi said. "Defensively, both teams were playing well, but offensively, neither team could get anything going. It was a struggle that first half, for sure."

Basketball similar to that of previous seasons began to appear in the third quarter. A tip-in by senior guard Kennedy Washington of a missed layup by Wright gave the Rockets (5-4) a 17-12 lead four minutes into the second half.

"We weren't consistent enough with that attack to control the game," Ezzi said.

Hall tied the score 17-17 on a three-pointer by Marsh and a fast-break slam dunk by senior guard Brock Wesley.

A layup by senior guard Parker Gordon gave Little Rock Catholic a 29-24 lead to start the fourth quarter, but a three-point shot by Marsh tied the score at 31-31 with 5:15 left.

Little Rock Catholic led 37-34 after a layup by Gordon with 1:45 left in regulation, but a free throw by Wesley followed by Marsh's layup with 43.4 seconds left tied the score at 37-37.

Layups on three consecutive possessions by junior forward Jamaal Summons helped drive Hall's overtime lead to 48-41 with 47 seconds left.

"A lot of our guys have never played varsity basketball before," Coleman said. "It's good to see them get out and get some action and just kind of enjoy themselves."