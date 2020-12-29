State revises virus rules, requires plan for gatherings of more than 10

The Hot Springs Convention Center is shown on November 11. - Photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

HOT SPRINGS -- The state's directive regarding indoor venues has been revised to require an approved plan from the secretary of health for any event of more than 10 people, while still not exceeding 66% capacity of the venue.

The revision will go into effect Jan. 2 through March 1, unless extended.

As the Hot Springs Convention Center continues to see a lack of business as a result of the pandemic, Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said that while officials are not expecting additional restrictions to be implemented in the directive for large indoor venues, they are willing to do whatever they have to do to get covid-19 under control.

"Just whatever we have to do at this point to put this virus behind us, we're all for it," Arrison said.

"At this point, it's not going to make that much of a difference to us because I think we only have one group in all of January scheduled, and February and March are still a little slim right now, as far as business, so it's just another step," he said, stressing that "whatever we have to do to get this virus under control, that's what we'll do."

The directive asks for plans to be submitted to adh.ehs@Arkansas.gov "as far in advance of the event as possible for timely review."

"The host venue is responsible for compliance with the plan and will be held accountable. Lack of compliance and investigation of complaints may result in enforcement of criminal or civil penalties," it says.

The directive covers, without limitation, indoor venues for commercial, community, civic, public or leisure events. Examples include auditoriums, lecture halls, movie theaters, other theaters, museums, arenas, sports venues, race tracks, stadiums, gymnasiums, auction houses, amusement centers, barns, exhibit halls, convention centers and recreational facilities.

This directive does not address places of worship; retail businesses; community or school-sponsored sports; community-school sponsored music and theater; casinos; restaurants and bars; residences; barber shops, body art establishments, cosmetology establishments, massage therapy clinics/spas and medical spas; or overnight camps, which are addressed under separate directives or guidance.

According to the directive, the following requirements must be observed:

• Ten people or fewer in attendance are allowed without a requirement to submit a plan.

• Any performers, players or contestants must be separated from the audience by at least 12 feet.

• Lines or queues for entrance, exit, purchases or other reasons must be marked or monitored for maintaining a distance of 6 feet between people.

• All seating must be arranged to maintain 6 feet distancing from occupied seat to occupied seat. Household groups may sit together, but 6 feet should be maintained between groups.

• Face coverings are required for all persons present, except for children younger than 10 years of age, who are not required, "but strongly encouraged," to wear a face covering. Children younger than 2 years of age should not wear a facial covering.

• Signs must be posted at all entrances advising the public not to enter if they have fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell, or they have had known exposure to someone with covid-19 in the past 14 days.

• Signs must be posted at all entrances advising the public that they may wish to refrain from entering if they are 65 years of age or older or they have underlying health conditions including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, severe obesity, asthma or weakened immunity.

• Hand sanitizer stations must be available at all entrances and exits.

• Refreshments may be served in accordance with the Restaurant Dine-in Operations Directive. Catered events are allowed with caterer-served buffets or plated meals.

• The facility, including seating, shall be cleaned and disinfected before and after each use. Frequently touched surfaces shall be cleaned periodically during the course of the event. Products with an EPA-approved emerging viral pathogen claim are expected to be effective against covid-19.

• The venue will be subject to Arkansas Department of Health inspection and the plan submitted shall include a plan as to how compliance with public health guidelines will be assured and enforced.

• Venue may have attendees at events up to 66% capacity for facility with approved plan.