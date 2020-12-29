Super Quiz: Alex Trebek

In 1940, Alex Trebek was born in Sudbury in this country.
Trebek began his career in 1961 working for the CBC. What is the CBC?
He hosted this show from 1984 until his death.
On April Fool's Day 1997, Alex traded places with this host of "Wheel of Fortune."
In 2014, Guinness World Records presented him with this "most" world record.
In 2019, Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with ---------- cancer.
In 2020, Alex hosted the "GOAT" tournament. For what do the letters stand?
Who won the "GOAT" tournament?
In July 2020, he published this memoir.
ANSWERS:
Canada
Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
"Jeopardy"
Pat Sajak
Most episodes of a game show hosted by the same presenter
Pancreatic
Greatest of all time
Ken Jennings
"The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life"
