UAPB releases athletics schedule

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Golden Lion athletics schedule includes:

Saturday, Jan. 2

Women's/Men's Basketball -- vs. Miss. Valley St. at 5 p.m./7 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; video: www.uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)

Saturday, Jan. 9

Women's/Men's Indoor Track – at Kansas St.; Manhattan, Kan. -- All Day.

Women's/Men's Basketball -- vs. Alabama State at 5 p.m./7 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; video: www.uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)

Monday, Jan. 11

Women's/Men's Basketball -- vs. Alabama A&M at 5:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; video: www.uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)

Details: (870) 575-7949 or www.uapblionsroar.com.