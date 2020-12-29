UAPB releases athletics schedule

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Golden Lion athletics schedule includes:
Saturday, Jan. 2
Women's/Men's Basketball -- vs. Miss. Valley St. at 5 p.m./7 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; video: www.uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)
Saturday, Jan. 9
Women's/Men's Indoor Track – at Kansas St.; Manhattan, Kan. -- All Day.
Women's/Men's Basketball -- vs. Alabama State at 5 p.m./7 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; video: www.uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)
Monday, Jan. 11
Women's/Men's Basketball -- vs. Alabama A&M at 5:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; video: www.uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)
Details: (870) 575-7949 or www.uapblionsroar.com.
