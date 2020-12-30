$2,000 checks resisted in Senate

Followed by a staffer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, leaves the Capitol for the day, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's push for $2,000 covid-19 relief checks for Americans stalled Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending.

The roadblock by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., may not be sustainable as pressure mounts. Trump wants the Republican-led chamber to follow the House and increase the checks from $600 for millions of Americans. A growing number of Republicans, including two senators in runoff elections on Jan. 5 in Georgia, have said they will support the larger amount. But most GOP senators oppose more spending.

Senators will be back at it today, but the outcome is highly uncertain.

The showdown has thrown Congress into a chaotic year-end session just days before new lawmakers are set to be sworn into office. It's preventing action on another priority -- overturning Trump's veto on a sweeping defense bill that has been approved every year for 60 years.

McConnell signaled an alternative approach to Trump's proposal.

The GOP leader filed legislation late Tuesday linking the president's demand for bigger checks with two other Trump priorities -- repealing protections for tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter that the president complained are unfair to conservatives, as well as establishing a bipartisan commission to review the 2020 presidential election Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

"The Senate will begin a process," McConnell said. He said little more, only that he would bring the president's demand for the $2,000 checks and other remaining issues "into focus."

After McConnell spoke Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., made a request to take up the House-passed bill.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lm9eMoXuX2Q]

"There's a major difference in saying you support $2,000 checks and fighting to put them into law," he said. "The House bill is the only way to deliver these stimulus checks before the end of session. Will Senate Republicans stand against the House of Representatives, the Democratic majority in the Senate and the president of their own party to prevent these $2,000 checks from going out the door?"

Congress had settled on smaller $600 payments in a compromise over the big, year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who supports the relief aid, is blocking action on the defense bill until a vote can be taken on Trump's demand for $2,000 for most Americans.

"The working class of this country today faces more economic desperation than at any time since the Great Depression of the 1930s," Sanders said as he tried to force a vote on the relief checks. "Working families need help now." But McConnell objected a second time.

At least one other Democrat, Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts, said he would join Sanders in blocking the veto override vote until there's also a vote scheduled on the increased stimulus payout.

The two GOP senators from Georgia, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, announced Tuesday that they support Trump's plan for bigger checks as they face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, in runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.

"I'm delighted to support the president," Perdue said on Fox News. Loeffler said in an interview on Fox that she, too, backs the bigger relief checks.

Trump repeated his demand in a tweet ahead of Tuesday's Senate session: "$2000 for our great people, not $600!"

He also said there would be consequences for the party if it didn't act.

"Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP," Trump wrote. "$600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 -- Don't let Big Tech steal our Country, and don't let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!"

Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida are pushing the party in the president's direction.

"We've got the votes. Let's vote today," Hawley tweeted.

Other Republicans panned the bigger checks, saying that the nearly $400 billion price tag was too high, that the relief is not targeted to those in need and that Washington has already dispatched ample amounted of covid-19 aid.

"We've spent $4 trillion on this problem," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

The result of the House vote late Monday to approve Trump's request came as a surprise. Just days ago, during a brief Christmas Eve session, Republicans blocked Trump's sudden demand as he refused to sign the broader covid-19 aid and year-end funding bill into law.

Dozens of Republicans calculated it was better to link with Democrats to increase the pandemic payments rather than buck the outgoing president and constituents counting on the money. House Democrats led passage, 275-134, but 44 Republicans joined almost all Democrats for a two-thirds vote of approval.

It's possible that McConnell will set up votes on both the House-passed measure supporting Trump's $2,000 checks and his own version linking it with the repeal of the tech company liability shield in "section 230" of a communications law as well as the new presidential election review commission.

McConnell's decision to link all of Trump's demands together could doom any chance of passage. While Democrats support larger checks, they are unlikely to endorse a hasty overhaul of the legal shield in place for social media companies, especially measures put forward by Republican senators aimed at confronting what they believe is anti-conservative bias.

Democrats are also likely to resist anything that could be seen as trying to undermine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. McConnell, who sources say has privately urged his members not to object to the election results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ratify them, portrayed the president's request as "exploring further ways to protect the sanctity of American ballots." But Trump has been focused on getting Congress to investigate what he called "the very substantial voter fraud which took place."

For now, the $600 checks are set to be delivered, along with other aid, in one of the largest rescue packages of its kind.

The covid-19 portion of the bill revives a weekly pandemic jobless benefit boost -- this time $300 through March 14 -- as well as the popular Paycheck Protection Program of grants to businesses to keep workers on payrolls. It extends eviction protections, adding a new rental assistance fund.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there's an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Biden supports the $2,000 checks and said Tuesday that the aid package is merely a "down payment" on what he plans to deliver once in office.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Jill Colvin, Bill Barrow, Ashraf Khalil and Matt Ott of The Associated Press; by Catie Edmondson of The New York Times; and by Mike DeBonis, Tony Romm and Tim Elfrink of The Washington Post.

The Capitol is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump rides in a motorcade vehicle as he departs Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)