7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Traditional Greek seasonings, cinnamon and mint, transform Lamb Kebabs With Fresh Mint (see recipe) into premier family fare. Serve the lamb with couscous and snow peas. Add a red-tipped lettuce salad and sourdough bread. For dessert, buy a frozen triple berry pie. Garnish with light whipped cream.

Plan ahead: Save 2 kebabs and enough pie, and prepare chickpeas for Monday, if desired.

MONDAY: Use the 2 extra (leftover) kebabs for Lamb Pitas. Chop the lamb and heat. Spoon into 4 whole-wheat pitas lined with lettuce leaves. Meanwhile, combine 1 ½ cups finely chopped, seeded cucumber, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, coarse salt and pepper to taste, and ¾ cup plain yogurt; mix well. Divide and spoon mixture over lamb. Serve with Baked Chickpeas: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix 1 (15- to 19-ounce) can chickpeas, ¼ teaspoon garlic powder and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper; toss to coat. Spread on a nonstick, foil-lined baking pan. Bake 45 to 50 minutes on bottom rack of oven. Shake pan every 15 minutes. Cool and serve. Dessert is leftover pie.

Plan ahead: Cook rice for Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Cheesy Poblano Rice Soup is perfect for the colder weather. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil on medium-high. Cook ¼ cup minced shallots and 3 poblano peppers (seeded and chopped into 1-inch pieces) 3 to 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in 3 (14-ounce) cans unsalted vegetable broth and 1 (14 ½-ounce) can drained no-salt-added diced tomatoes; bring to a boil. Add 3 cups cooked rice. Cook 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and add 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese; cook and stir until cheese is melted. Serve with grapefruit and orange sections on lettuce and corn muffins (from mix). Finish with instant butterscotch pudding.

WEDNESDAY: For an economical and tasty dinner, enjoy Potato, Turkey and Vegetable Casserole (see recipe). Serve the soon-to-be family favorite with a crisp lettuce wedge and crusty bread. Pineapple is a light dessert.

THURSDAY: Line up the kids to help you prepare Chili Tacos. Heat your favorite canned chili; spoon into heated taco shells. Garnish with such favorites as shredded lettuce, mild salsa and reduced-fat sour cream. Add steamed carrots on the side. Top chocolate ice cream with marshmallow topping for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

FRIDAY: Make dinner faster than a speeding bullet with frozen honey barbecue chicken breast chunks (or another flavor). Serve them with corn-on-the-cob and deli broccoli salad. Add chunky applesauce for dessert.

SATURDAY: Wow the family and enjoy Pork Tenderloin Cancun With Chorizo Potatoes (see recipe). Serve with steamed broccoli with red and yellow bell pepper strips and whole-grain rolls. Chocolate fudge layer cake (from frozen) with leftover chocolate ice cream makes a high-octane dessert.

THE RECIPES

Lamb Kebabs With Fresh Mint

For the marinade:

2 bunches fresh mint, divided use

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup dry red wine

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 cinnamon sticks

For the kebabs:

1 ½ pounds boneless lamb leg, trimmed and cut into 1 ½-inch pieces

½ teaspoon coarse salt

Ground black pepper to taste

Coarsely chop 1 bunch mint leaves to make ½ cup and reserve the remaining mint.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped mint, olive oil, wine, lemon juice and cinnamon sticks. Sprinkle lamb with salt and pepper. Add lamb to marinade and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate 2 to 4 hours, turning several times. Drain the lamb; discard marinade. Thread lamb onto 6 metal skewers, placing a whole mint leaf between pieces. Grill on high 8 to 12 minutes (for medium-rare to medium) or until browned, turning several times.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 143 calories, 23 g protein, 5 g fat, no carbohydrate, 73 mg cholesterol, 230 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0.

■ ■ ■

Potato, Turkey and Vegetable Casserole

1 tablespoon PLUS 1 teaspoon olive oil

¾ pound ground turkey breast

½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon coarse salt

1 (15-ounce) can German potato salad

½ cup light sour cream

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (thawed and drained)

½ cup panko

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet on medium. Add turkey, thyme, garlic powder, pepper and salt. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until no longer pink, stirring occasionally and breaking turkey into large crumbles. Stir in potato salad and sour cream. Add vegetables; stir to combine.

Spoon into a 2-quart casserole dish coated with cooking spray.

Toss together panko and remaining 1 teaspoon oil. Sprinkle over casserole. Bake 30 minutes or until bubbly and heated through.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 243 calories, 18 g protein, 9 g fat, 23 g carbohydrate, 34 mg cholesterol, 535 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1.5.

■ ■ ■

Pork Tenderloin Cancun With Chorizo Potatoes

1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin

½ cup light coconut milk

2 tablespoons chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, minced

Juice from 1 (8-ounce) can pineapple tidbits

4 tablespoons minced cilantro, with extra sprigs for garnish (if desired)

1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce

1 pound russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 ounces chorizo, loose or in casing

Place pork in resealable plastic bag; add coconut milk, peppers, pineapple juice, cilantro and soy sauce; seal bag and toss to blend well. Refrigerate 2 to 4 hours.

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Coat a large shallow roasting pan with cooking spray. Dry potato cubes well with paper towels and toss with olive oil; spread potatoes in pan and crumble chorizo evenly over potatoes. Remove pork from marinade, discarding marinade, and pat dry with paper towels. Keeping potatoes and chorizo in a single layer, place pork in center of roasting pan. Roast pork and potatoes for 20 to 30 minutes until internal temperature of pork reaches 145 degrees, stirring potatoes occasionally for even browning. Brush pork with pan juices during final 5 minutes of roasting and allow the tenderloin to rest for 3 to 5 minutes before serving. Slice pork; serve potatoes alongside. Garnish with cilantro sprigs if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 281 calories, 27 g protein, 10 g fat, 21 g carbohydrate, 72 mg cholesterol, 326 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1.5.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com