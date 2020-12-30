Arkansas covid cases rise 3,184; hospitalizations at high

Breunna Lewis, a medical assistant for UAMS, administers a covid-19 test Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 3,184 — the second-highest one-day jump since the start of the pandemic.

The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose by 13, to 1,174, setting a new high for the third day in a row.

Those patients included 205 who were on ventilators, up from 198 a day earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 34, to 3,637.

"We continue to see high numbers of new cases and capacity pressures on our hospitals," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"I urge everyone to be careful as we enter another holiday to reduce the virus spread, and we need to support each other as Arkansans while we work to distribute the vaccine."

The cases added to the state's tallies included 2,320 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 864 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 222,430.

That comprised 184,947 confirmed cases and 37,483 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 672, to 21,853, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

Wednesday's increase in cases was just the third one-day jump one since the start of the pandemic that has topped 3,000 and the largest one that has happened on a Wednesday.

The biggest increase was the 3,204 cases that were added to the state's count on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.