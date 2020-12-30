Awards granted to single parents

The Jefferson County Single Parent Scholarship Fund recently awarded eight scholarships for fall 2020, according to a news release.

Scholarship recipients were: Irene Allen, Erin Clement, Mercedes Ganter, Britnee Hunter, Alecia Love, Towanna Norman, Amber Poss and Kendyl Richardson.

The honorees currently attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Southeast Arkansas College, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Arkansas State University-Three Rivers, and Baptist Health Nursing School.

All recipients received standard $750 awards. No in-person awards were possible this fall due to the ongoing pandemic, according to the release.

Scholarships were awarded based on academics, financial need, recommendation letters, essay quality and community service.

These awards were made possible by grants from the Arkansas Department of Higher Education and the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund. Awards were also supported in part by donations from Relyance Bank, Simmons Bank, Mayor Shirley Washington, and the First Trinity Church of God in Christ.

Recent past awards were supported by Pine Bluff Fifty for the Future, State Farm Insurance, and the Synergy Forum, according to the release.

Since 1991, JCSPSF has funded more than 400 scholarships to Jefferson County residents. The awards were valued at more than $200,000.

The funding assisted more than 200 single parents from Jefferson County supporting more than 300 children in pursuing higher education. All single-parent college students living full-time in Jefferson County who meet other eligibility criteria may apply.

The application deadline for the spring 2021 awards cycle is Jan. 20. For details about the Jefferson County Single Parent Scholarship Fund, visit http://www.aspsf.org , email jcspsf@yahoo.com or contact Mike Eggleton at 870-575-8100.