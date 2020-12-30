Bauxite man charged with shooting at deputy

Authorities in Saline County arrested a Bauxite man after he shot at a deputy Wednesday afternoon, according to a sheriff's department media release.

Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Chambers Road in Bauxite where a suspect was seen shooting recklessly from inside of a residence with possibly multiple weapons, the release said.

As the first deputy to arrive exited his vehicle, he was shot at by George Woffard, 61, who then threw his weapon down and fled towards a nearby residence, according to the release.

Woffard was intercepted and detained by an Arkansas State Police trooper. He was taken to the Saline County jail where he is charged with felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder on a law enforcement officer.