Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off

by THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION | Today at 1:49 a.m.

Ceiling fans sold exclusively at Home Depot have been recalled because the fan blades could detach and cause injury.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, King of Fans Inc., is recalling the 54-inch Hampton Bay Mara indoor/outdoor ceiling fans in matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel finishes. The fans came with a white color changing integrated LED light and a remote control.

The company said it has received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the fan blade hitting a consumer and four reports of the blade causing property damage.

Owners are advised to stop using the fans immediately and inspect them, using an instructional video published on the King of Fans website.

The company is advising if fan owners see any blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip, they should contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.

Owners can also call King of Fans Inc. at (866) 443-1291 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; email the company at kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm.

The fans have been sold at Home Depot stores nationwide from April through October 2020 for about $150. Christina Cornell, a Home Depot spokesperson, said the retailer has sold about 80,000 of the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT