COOKING FOR TWO: Celebratory punches fill stomach, heart and soul

As I write this it's mid-December, and usually by this time of year, I would have made at least five batches of celebratory punch for the holidays. I would have made at least one for Thanksgiving, probably one or two for various office parties, still more for get-togethers with friends. The kitchen would warm with the scent of pears and lemons roasting with spices. My car would smell vaguely of layered citrus fruits from small mishaps of transport as I move batches around the area: to friends' houses, to the office cafeteria, to family celebrations, to the ramshackle farmhouse out in the country, where a retired friend's role as caretaker includes the privilege of hosting small gatherings of miscreants to tell lies around the fire.

Instead, my car is the vehicular equivalent of couch-locked and smells like nothing much at all. I know because sometimes I go sit in it and engage in intense fantasies of going somewhere other than the grocery store.

This year I've wrestled with what's OK to grieve. It's the proportionality of the thing, I think, mixed with the shame factory that is social media, where people remain all too eager to tell others they are fools and villains for behaviors ranging from actual crimes to a preference for a certain root vegetable. The loss of my annual season of punch-sharing is meaningless, less than trivial, in the context of a pandemic in which we've lost more than 1.5 million people, meaningless next to the suffering caused by vast unemployment and financial hardship that have accompanied that pandemic. But in a different context: The punch is not the point. We have a limited time on this earth, a limited time for joy and celebration; we waste too much of that time; we lose those we love regularly and cruelly even when a plague is not in our midst. That so many of us have strived to protect each other by giving up nearly a year of togetherness is right and good, but it should be recognized as a sacrifice.

The punch is never truly the point; it's just a gift I love to give people as we celebrate together. This year, giving means giving that up.

This New Year's, I'll be celebrating small but toasting to the big day that I hope is in our future: When I can go to one of my beloved bars, find it thriving, take a sip of a drink, then nudge the friend next to me to say "This is delicious — try it!" and casually, carelessly hand over my glass.

Pomegranate Fizz (For The Washington Post/Tom McCorkle)

Pomegranate Fizz

Ice (preferably 1 to 2 large cubes)

4 ounces pomegranate juice

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

2 ounces gin

1 ounce dry curaçao

3 dashes orange bitters

2 ounces chilled sparkling brut-style white wine

Lemon/kumquat wheels, pomegranate seeds, rosemary sprig and/or grating of nutmeg, for garnish (optional)

Place the ice cubes in a serving bowl and set aside.

In a mixing glass, combine the pomegranate and lemon juices, gin, curaçao and bitters, and stir to combine. Pour the mixture over the ice in the bowl, then top with the chilled sparkling wine. Arrange your garnishes on the surface of the drink, if using, and serve.

Makes 1 or 2 servings.

Stocking Clementine (For The Washington Post/Tom McCorkle)

Stocking Clementine

Ice (preferably 1 to 2 large cubes)

4 ounces fresh tangerine or clementine juice

2 ounces mezcal

¾ ounce St-Germain liqueur

3 dashes Peychaud's bitters

2 to 3 ounces chilled club soda, to taste

Wheels of clementines or tangerines studded with cloves, star anise pod, allspice berries and/or sage leaves, for garnish (optional)

Place the ice cubes in your serving bowl and set aside.

In a mixing glass, combine the juice, mezcal, liqueur and bitters, and stir to combine. Pour the mixture over the ice in the bowl, then top with club soda to taste. Arrange your garnishes on the surface of the drink, if using, and serve.

Makes 1 or 2 servings.

A Pear-tridge in a Chai Tea (For The Washington Post/Tom McCorkle)

A Pear-tridge in a Chai Tea

Ice (preferably 1 to 2 large cubes)

2 ounces vodka (or pear-flavored vodka)

1 ½ ounces chilled chai

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

2 ounces pear nectar

1 ounce pear liqueur, such as Mathilde Poire

2 dashes Angostura bitters

2 ounces chilled ginger ale

Wheels of lemon or pear, rosemary sprig, and/or sprinkle of grated nutmeg and/or ground cinnamon, for garnish (optional)

Place the ice cubes in your serving bowl and set aside.

In a mixing glass, combine the vodka, chai, lemon juice, pear nectar, liqueur and bitters, and stir to mix together. Pour the mixture over the ice in the bowl, then top with the chilled ginger ale. Arrange your garnishes on the surface of the drink, if using, and serve.

Makes 1 to 2 servings.