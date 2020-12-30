Department of Corrections: Inmate dies from apparent suicide

An inmate in the Arkansas Division of Correction died of an apparent suicide on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Corrections reported Wednesday.

Skyland Harris, 33, was found in his cell at the Varner Unit Tuesday and pronounced dead at approximately 12:54 p.m., according to a news release.

Arkansas State Police responded to the unit and will be conducting an investigation into the death, the release states. The Division of Correction will also be conducting an internal investigation, according to the Department of Corrections.

Harris was serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated robbery, the release states.