Nepal protesters seek to oust premier

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- Tens of thousands of supporters of a splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party rallied in the capital Tuesday demanding the prime minister's ouster and the reinstatement of the Parliament he dissolved in an escalating party feud.

The protesters chanted slogans against Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli while they marched peacefully in the center of Kathmandu as thousands of riot police kept close watch.

Participants said they will hold larger protests if Parliament isn't reinstated. Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court against the prime minister's action.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved Parliament on Dec. 20 on the recommendation of the prime minister and announced new elections will be held April 30 and May 10.

Oli became prime minister after his Nepal Communist Party won elections three years ago. Oli's party and the party of former Maoist rebels had merged to form a unified communist party.

Tensions, however, have grown between Oli and the leader of the former rebels, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also co-chairman of the party. The two had previously agreed that they would split the five-year prime minister's term between them, but Oli has refused to allow Dahal to take over.

Female Saudi activist gets prison term

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's-rights activists was sentenced Monday to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly worded counterterrorism law. The ruling nearly brings to a close a case that has drawn international criticism and the ire of U.S. lawmakers.

Loujain al-Hathloul has already been in pretrial detention and has endured several stretches of solitary confinement. Her continued imprisonment was likely to be a point of contention in relations between the kingdom and the incoming presidency of Joe Biden, whose inauguration takes place in January.

Al-Hathloul could be released in March based on time already served, according to rights group Prisoners of Conscience, which focuses on Saudi political detainees. She has been imprisoned since May 2018, and 34 months of her sentencing will be suspended.

Her family said in a statement that she will be barred from leaving the kingdom for five years and required to serve three years of probation after her release.

Al-Hathloul was convicted and sentenced to five years and eight months by the kingdom's anti-terrorism court on charges of agitating for change, pursuing a foreign agenda, using the internet to harm public order and cooperating with individuals and entities that have committed crimes under anti-terror laws, according to state-linked Saudi news site Sabq.

Poisoned Putin critic faces fraud case

MOSCOW -- Russian authorities on Tuesday ramped up the pressure on top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny by leveling new fraud accusations against him.

The Investigative Committee, Russia's main investigative agency, said it has opened a new criminal case against Navalny on charges of large-scale fraud related to his alleged mishandling of some $5 million in private donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation and other organizations.

Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany after an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he blamed on the Kremlin, ridiculed the new accusations as a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin's agitation.

"It looks like Putin is in hysterics," Navalny commented on Twitter.

Navalny fell sick on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and two days later was flown still in a coma for treatment to Berlin, where he spent weeks in intensive care. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era novichok nerve agent.

Group says more journalists targeted

PARIS -- More journalists are being killed in places other than war zones, and the overwhelming majority of this year's grim total of at least 50 dead were deliberately targeted, many of them slain while investigating organized crime, corruption and environmental degradation, Reporters Without Borders said Tuesday.

Its tally of journalists and media workers killed in connection with their work by mid-December was just slightly lower than in 2019, when the group counted 53 dead, even though many journalists reported less from the field in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group said 68% were killed outside of war zones this year. That confirms a trend noted by the group since 2016, when only four out of 10 deaths were in countries not at war.

Targeted killings of journalists surged in 2020, accounting for 84% of deaths, the group said.

It again listed Mexico as the deadliest country for media workers, counting at least eight journalists killed there in 2020.

